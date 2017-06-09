Trump loses diehard supporters, voters think he’s tweeting too much: poll

Donald Trump
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.

US President Donald Trump is losing his most loyal supports and voters are begging for him to stop tweeting according to a recent poll. Some Americans think the leader of the free world is using Twitter too much.

Trump’s diehard supporters are starting to lose faith in him, the Washington Post notes. FiveThiryEight’s Nate Silver stated there has been a “considerable decline in the number of Americans who strongly approve of Trump.”  In February, 30 percent of the electorate expressed support for the POTUS, but that percentage is now reportedly down to 22 percent.

Quinnipiac University also released a poll that agrees with Silver’s remark. Quinnipiac’s polling since January indicates that approval of Trump’s job performance dropped in several constituencies, which include Republicans and whites with no college degrees.

The number of people who previously expressed “strong support” for Trump, including Republicans, white women, Americans without a college degree, Independents, 65 and older and 18 to 34 year-olds, has declined. People are also concerned about his tweeting habits.

Too much tweeting

Based on a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 69 percent of voters think Trump is tweeting too much and that is a “bad thing.” The poll also indicates the US president’s tweets are a detriment to national security.

Those who participated in the poll perceive peril for the US leader on Twitter. Fifty-one percent of respondents think his Twitter usage poses negative effects to national security, 53 percent think it hurts the nation’s standing in the world and 57 percent say it causes damage to his presidency.

The poll was reportedly conducted earlier this month after Trump’s announcement that he would withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The survey also indicated that voters do not agree with his decision. Seventy nine percent of Democratic voters say the US must be part of the Paris accord.

The POTUS’ own base thinks he should curb his use of Twitter. A 53 percent majority of GOP voters says the president’s tweeting has gone too much.

His Twitter posts have made headlines since he took office. Attorneys suggested Trump may be undermining the legal case for his travel ban.

But while polls suggest some Americans see Trump’s Twitter involvement as a bad thing, the POTUS defended his use of social media. “They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out,” he tweeted. As of this week, @realdonaldtrump, Trump’s campaign account, had nearly 32 million followers.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car