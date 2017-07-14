Trump criticised for complimenting Brigitte Macron's body in front of her husband and Melania

Macron
Brigitte Macron (L), wife of French President Emmanuel Macron (R), U.S. President Donald Trump (2ndL) and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 13, 2107. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump is accused of sexism after he was caught on video looking at the French president’s wife up and down, then complimenting her body in front of her husband. A video shows Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives Melania and Brigitte after a tour at Les Invalides in Paris.

As each pair was about to say their farewells, the US president turned to Brigitte and gestured towards her body. “You know, you’re in such good shape,” he said, before exclaiming, “Beautiful.”

Feminists have denounced Trump’s attention towards the wife of Macron as sexist. Brigitte’s response was not heard, but she appeared to back away. She and Melania shortly walked off.

Another president’s wife

The video, which was posted on the French government’s Facebook page, has drawn criticism on social media. Trump was accused of sleaze toward another president’s wife, with one Twitter user calling the attention a “gross verbal grope.”

Earlier in the day, Trump seemed to pull Brigitte in for a hug. In another video, it appeared Trump tried to kiss the French president’s wife on her lips, but Brigitte turned his cheek instead.

“Trump commented on Brigitte Macron's body, tried to kiss her on the lips & pulled her towards him. GROSS,” a Twitter user wrote. Another Twitter user described the interaction “awkward.”

Brigitte was Macron’s former high school teacher. Their relationship has drawn international attention due to their age difference.

The 63-year-old is 24 years older than Macron. Their age difference is comparable to that between Trump, 70, and his wife former model Melania.

It’s not the first time the US leader has drawn criticism for comments that objectify and demean women. In the “Access Hollywood” tape, he talked about sexually assaulting women. He has also said nobody would vote for Carly Fiorina, his Republican rival for the nomination, because of her appearance.

Trump visited Paris for the celebration of Bastille Day and the centennial of American’s entry into the First World War. He is yet to comment about the new allegations thrown at him concerning Macron’s wife.

During their first meeting in Brussels, Trump and his French counterpart shared a long, tense handshake. Macron later admitted the hand shake was not “innocent.”

Meanwhile, Melania has earned praise for her knowledge of French style. The US first lady also dressed for dinner at the Eiffel Tower, according to USA Today.

TIME/YouTube

