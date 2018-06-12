Trooping the Colour: Meghan Markle asks Prince Harry when to curtsy

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018.

Meghan Markle has had her Buckingham Palace balcony debut, and Prince Harry was there to guide her. Lip readers reveal the conversations between Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony, including when Meghan asked her new husband when to curtsy to the Queen.

During the Trooping the Colour event on Saturday for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, the British royal family gathered to watch the military parade from the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. It was Meghan’s first time to watch with them, and so it was understandable she looked a bit apprehensive.

Harry was there to guide her, though. According to a lip reader, Harry kept on reassuring Meghan during the parade.

The lip reader told the Mirror that Harry, at one time, wiped his mouth and turned to Meghan to ask her, “Okay?” Meghan replied, “Yeah, are you?”

“Yeah,” he answered. Meghan then admitted to him that she was “nervous!”

There were further snippets of conversation that were caught by the lip reader. In another dialogue, Harry appeared to tell Meghan, “Err. When you get into it, I’ll tell you more later.” And then seconds later, he added, “Then there’s the flypast and then we all look up to the sky.”

A royal family fan account on Instagram also caught the moment when Meghan asked Harry when it was time to curtsy to Her Majesty.

“Do it?” Meghan apparently asked, to which Harry said, “Yes.” The shot saw Meghan curtsying and Harry bowing his head immediately after.

Meanwhile, the lip reader told the Mirror that Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were entertaining their kids on the balcony by pointing out the sights.

William told his eldest son, Prince George, when an aircraft passed over the palace, “Oh helicopters,” while Kate told their daughter, Princess Charlotte, “What a sight.”

Younger members of Britain's royal family, along with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, look up at the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

The Trooping the Colour was held for the celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday. Her actual birth date is April 21.