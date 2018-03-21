Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch

By @saihoops on
Gennady Golovkin, Triple G vs Canelo
Sep 16, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gennady Golovkin (green trunks) celebrates after his middleweight championship bout against Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. The bout ended in a draw. USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale

Six weeks before their highly-anticipated rematch, Gennady Golovkin has accused rival Canelo Alvarez of being a serial drug cheat. Alvarez had failed a drug test recently when traces of clenbuterol were found in the Mexican slugger's random urine tests.

The tests were conducted by Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in Canelo's hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico, on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. After the failed test, Canelo's camp cited a "a meat contamination (that) has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years" before moving to the U.S.A to complete the rest of his training camp.

Speak to the media on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT), Golovkin said he didn't believe believe Alvarez's explanation that he ate contaminated beef. "Again with Mexican meat? Come on. I told you, it's not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion. Canelo is cheating. They're using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it's not happening," Triple G said, via ESPN.

Canelo vs GGG 2 scheduled for May 5

On Sept. 16 of last year, the undefeated Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fought to a contentious draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Although Golovkin retained his three championship belts, the 35-year-old Kazakh came away from the bout with a 37-0-1 record instead of a clean 38-0 record. Though Alvarez landed the more powerful jabs in the 12-round fight, several analysts felt Golovkin was robbed of victory.

Despite his conviction that Alvarez is a 'doper and cheater,' Triple G said it was his duty to fight the Mexican once again and continue his domination of the sport. "This guy, he knows. This is not his first day in boxing. He proves he gets benefits from everyone and he can get away with it. Check him on a lie detector and then we can find out everything."

"If nobody from the commission will cancel it, I will do my job. But this is a very hot topic about doping. What did he inject in his belly? What are the marks on his belly? Look at the photos. These questions should be asked of the commission," added Golovkin said.

Despite the controversies, the boxing world is gearing up for Triple G vs Canelo Alvarez Part 2 which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 5. When the fight was made official in January, several reports claimed that there is no rematch clause for a third bout. However, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya recently stated that a third fight can't be ruled out. 

Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping for sunny Melbourne weather
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn confirms his third film
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 21-23: Griffin accepts Ava’s offer
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 21-23: Ashley protects herself
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car