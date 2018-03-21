Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch

Six weeks before their highly-anticipated rematch, Gennady Golovkin has accused rival Canelo Alvarez of being a serial drug cheat. Alvarez had failed a drug test recently when traces of clenbuterol were found in the Mexican slugger's random urine tests.

The tests were conducted by Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in Canelo's hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico, on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. After the failed test, Canelo's camp cited a "a meat contamination (that) has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years" before moving to the U.S.A to complete the rest of his training camp.

Speak to the media on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT), Golovkin said he didn't believe believe Alvarez's explanation that he ate contaminated beef. "Again with Mexican meat? Come on. I told you, it's not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion. Canelo is cheating. They're using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it's not happening," Triple G said, via ESPN.

Canelo vs GGG 2 scheduled for May 5

On Sept. 16 of last year, the undefeated Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fought to a contentious draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Although Golovkin retained his three championship belts, the 35-year-old Kazakh came away from the bout with a 37-0-1 record instead of a clean 38-0 record. Though Alvarez landed the more powerful jabs in the 12-round fight, several analysts felt Golovkin was robbed of victory.

Despite his conviction that Alvarez is a 'doper and cheater,' Triple G said it was his duty to fight the Mexican once again and continue his domination of the sport. "This guy, he knows. This is not his first day in boxing. He proves he gets benefits from everyone and he can get away with it. Check him on a lie detector and then we can find out everything."

"If nobody from the commission will cancel it, I will do my job. But this is a very hot topic about doping. What did he inject in his belly? What are the marks on his belly? Look at the photos. These questions should be asked of the commission," added Golovkin said.

Despite the controversies, the boxing world is gearing up for Triple G vs Canelo Alvarez Part 2 which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 5. When the fight was made official in January, several reports claimed that there is no rematch clause for a third bout. However, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya recently stated that a third fight can't be ruled out.