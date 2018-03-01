Trimax, Saavy Naturals pave the way for new era in organic cosmetics

A man is reflected on a mirror as he does his make-up before giving a performance at the "Divas in Paradise" themed party organized by Beijing LGBT Center at the W Hotel Chang'an in Beijing, China, May 20, 2015.

The word organic is loosely thrown away in today’s cosmetics industry, but being organic requires being more than healthy — it also means ethical and good elements for the body.

The founders of Saavy Naturals, Hugo Saavedra and Debra Saavedra, underwent formal culinary education and professional experience for being former chefs. This means they know what they are doing when they claim that Saavy Naturals products are safe and “ food-grade.”

The rising popularity of organic cosmetics

In 2016, sales of organic food hit US$43 billion (AU$55.60), up 8.4 percent from 2015. The numbers are expected to increase in the next few years. Even though the trend for organic food is upward, the industry remains small as it only occupies 5.3 percent of total retail food sales in the US.

One of the main chain stores linked to healthy and organic products is Whole Foods. They are offering food items that are without artificial preservatives, colours, flavours, sweeteners and hydrogenated fats. Now it has also chosen to distribute Saavy Naturals, a subsidiary of Trimax Corporation (OTCMKTS:TMXN).

Not just an ordinary personal skin care company, Saavy Naturals produces all-natural, vegan and non-GMO processed personal care products that range from soaps, body scrubs and conditioners. Gelson’s Market, Bristol Farm and Earth Fare have also inquired about it.

These stores are not just picking any brands to feature. Whole Foods requires products that are sustainable and organic and has great appeal to the market. The bottom line — no matter how good a product is, if it does not translate to sales or support from consumers, it makes no sense to feature that brand. Saavy Naturals apparently can do both.

Walmart also initially ordered 60,000 Saavy Naturals Everyday Bath Bombs in February. These will be distributed in 3,600 locations across the US. But just recently, the retail giant upped this purchase by almost 45 percent, with a further order volume of 26,000. Due to popular demand, “unique one-of-a-kind pallet displays” for Saavy Naturals products will be seen in the coming weeks in 700 more Walmart outlets.

“We consider this relationship with Walmart ® substantial to our goal of making Saavy Naturals a household name in the body care industry,” Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals CEO Hugo Saavedra said. Saavy Naturals expects Walmart to regularly purchase their products every week starting March 2018, based on their talks in-progress.

Being featured by more major chain stores demonstrates the growing popularity and awareness of Saavy Naturals products and the benefits consumers can gain from using them. Saavedra added, “Years of hard work has finally brought us to the point where we can finally market ourselves to a broader mass of retail consumers looking for a luxurious quality product that is 100 percent all natural with excellent price points.”

New product offerings

Trimax is working on launching its new product lines. In the first quarter of 2018, consumers can expect “Saavy Baby” to hit the stores. This new offering promises 100 percent all-natural baby care product line. All-natural means vegan, cruelty free, non-GMO and soy-free. The company is keen to take a spot in the emerging trend in the baby care market, which is now valued at US$56 billion (AU$72.42 billion). Experts predict the sector will grow 7 percent from 2017 to 2024.

Last year, Trimax and Saavy Naturals also launched cosmetics that contain organic hemp oil, such as bar soaps, body creams, body wash, shampoo and conditioner. CEO Hugo Saavedra called the new product line unique and exotic. This is in line with the company’s knack for spotting trends and emerging industries.

As more states in the US are legalising marijuana for medicinal and recreational use, the stigma of using CBD products will slowly but surely melt away due to its numerous benefits and advantages, including skin care application. Experts in the skin care industry want to emphasise the potential of CBD products as anti-ageing agents. Dermatologists have long known about its moisturising and anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, but ordinary people lack the necessary information due to the continued ban of marijuana in some states.

Moreover, the CBD market is projected to grow by as much as 700 percent to US$22.07 billion (AU$28.54 billion) by 2022. The skin care industry surged to US$130.7 billion (AU$169.01 billion) value in 2017 and continues to expand.

Trimax and Saavy Naturals are in the position to take advantage of these growing industries. Meanwhile, this market expansion means consumers may see organic and CBD skin care products increase—hopefully, both in number and in quality.

