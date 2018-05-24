'Transformers 7' cancelled, reboot possible

The “Transformers” franchise may be headed for a reboot, as the seventh instalment of the film series has been cancelled. The “Bumblebee” spin-off may be the last film that will show all the current characters.

According to a report by Collider, the “Bumblebee” spin-off is being considered the sixth instalment from the franchise, and the seventh has been cancelled. “Transformers 7” was initially supposed to be released on June 28, 2019. Now, Paramount has officially pulled the plug on the film.

There have been some indications of this happening. Hasbro, for instance, didn’t have any teasers for upcoming action figures at the investor preview for the 2018 New York Toy Fair. There were also unsubstantiated reports that pointed at the franchise getting a reboot. It is only now that the official decision has been taken.

One of the reasons why the franchise is going for a reboot may have to do with the box office results of “Transformers: The Last Knight.” The film did well overall, collecting over $605 million (about AU$801 million), but it is still far less than films like “Age of Extinction” and “Dark of the Moon.”

Michael Bay, who has directed the first five films from the franchise, has repeatedly said in the past that he doesn’t want to work on any more of these films. The spin-off has been directed by Travis Knight, and Bay appears to have finally moved on to other projects.

The next big project for Bay is the action film “Six Underground” that he is making with actor Ryan Reynolds for Netflix.

“Bumblebee” is set to be released on Dec. 21 in the US. As far as the possible reboot of the franchise is concerned, the fans will have to wait and watch what the studio will decide. Since no new films are currently being developed, it may be a while before the reboot film is released.