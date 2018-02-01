Train carrying Republican lawmakers for retreat hits garbage truck

U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.

Republican members of Congress were on their way to West Virginia for a retreat when their train collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday. The incident left one person dead and one seriously injured.

The White House has confirmed one fatality from the crash. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said no members of the Congress or their staff were killed or seriously hurt.

One of the injured patients was in critical condition. This was confirmed through a tweet by University of Virginia Health System. Other patients were still being evaluated. Five people were reportedly hospitalised.

An injured person was carried across the train tracks. Two lawmakers administered CPR. Rep Jason Lewis of Minnesota suffered a concussion.

Rep James Comer of Kentucky tweeted that he was on the train with members of Congress. He said he was okay and most members were okay, but “serious injuries on the ground.”

The train carrying Republican members collided with a vehicle in the town of Crozet, Virginia, which was about 126 miles away from Washington, DC. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching an investigation.

The garbage truck struck by the train was destroyed. Rep Greg Walden of Oregon posted a photo showing a garbage truck had been upended and trashes were strewn all over the ground.

The Daily Mail reports that one of the truck passengers was dead. Some passengers were being removed from the train and transferred into ambulances.

Some members of Congress have medical training. Sen Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, said they helped treat the injured, USA Today reports.

Sanders said US President Donald Trump is receiving regular updates about the collision. Trump was reportedly told that the incident was a pretty rough hit. The collision was described as a “tremendous jolt.”

The president was also scheduled to attend the Republican retreat on Thursday. He was expected to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One.

US Vice President Mike Pence also released a statement, saying he is getting regular updates on the Amtrack crash. He said he is praying for everyone involved and that he is grateful for the swift action of first responders.

A spokesperson for the Republican conference has said that they are “adjusting the schedule” of the meeting. The Republican retreat, which is understood to be happening annually, will now include a moment of prayer for the crash victim and those who were injured.