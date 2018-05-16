Toyota Australia’s car part supplier fined $46 million for cartel conduct

By @chelean on
An Auto worker loads bodyshells of a Toyota Camry Hybrid car onto the assembly line at the Toyota plant in Melbourne August 31, 2009.
An Auto worker loads bodyshells of a Toyota Camry Hybrid car onto the assembly line at the Toyota plant in Melbourne August 31, 2009. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

A Japanese car parts supplier has been ordered to pay a record $46 million for cartel conduct. Yazaki Corporation has been found to have colluded with a competitor to coordinate quotes to supply wire harnesses for Toyota Camrys in Australia.

On Tuesday, the Full Federal Court has imposed the penalty following an appeal by the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC), which said the $9.5 million fine imposed on Yazaki last year was insufficient. ACCC originally asked for a fine between $42 million and $55 million.

The court heard that Yazaki engaged in cartel conduct by coordinating with a competitor in drawing up quotes to supply Toyota Australia wire harnesses for its Camrys. Wire harnesses are electrical systems that facilitate the distribution of power and send electrical signals to components of a vehicle. Yazaki’s cross-appeal was subsequently dismissed.

The record-high penalty of $46 million was handed down under the 2010 Competition and Consumer Act. ACCC first launched proceedings against Yazaki and Australian Arrow in December 2012. The Federal Court found that the Japanese company made and gave effect to arrangements with a competitor in 2003 and again in 2008. The court originally ordered Yazaki to pay $9.5 million of penalties in May, but the ACCC lodged an appeal a few weeks later.

“The ACCC welcomes the $46 million in penalties ordered against Yazaki, which is the highest penalty amount ever imposed under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010. We appealed the penalties imposed by the trial judge because we considered that the original penalties of $9.5 million were insufficient to adequately deter Yazaki or other businesses from engaging in cartel conduct in the future,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

As Sims explained, cartel conduct is illegal because it cheats consumers and other businesses. It also restricts healthy economic growth.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend BAFTA
‘Avengers 4’: Captain Marvel and other new heroes
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Behind-the-scenes video
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner’s ‘bittersweet’ day
'Solo: Star Wars Story' behind-the-scenes video
New video shows making of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
There are no age restrictions for gambling in video games, despite potential risks to children
There are no age restrictions for gambling in video games, despite potential risks to children
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car