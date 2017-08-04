Torch Tower Dubai on fire for the second time in two years

  • Flames shoot up the sides of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this August 4, 2017 picture by Mitch Williams.
    Flames shoot up the sides of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this August 4, 2017 picture by Mitch Williams. Mitch Williams / @MitchGWilliams Mitch Williams/Social Media Website/via Reuters
  • Dubai Emergency Response teams and Dubai police are seen on the street near Dubai's Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early hours of August 4, 2017.
    Dubai Emergency Response teams and Dubai police are seen on the street near Dubai's Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early hours of August 4, 2017. Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed
  • Flames shoot up the side of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 4, 2017.
    Flames shoot up the side of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 4, 2017. Reuters/Abed Al Hadi Al Ramahi
The Tower Torch in Dubai has been scorched by massive fire. The residential building, one of the world’s tallest residential towers, experienced its second blaze in two years in the early hours of Friday. No one was reported to be injured.

Authorities said all residents inside the 1,105ft, 79-storey building were successfully evacuated as fire-fighters doused the flames. Hundreds of occupants were forced to flee the burning structure, which was declared under control at 3:30 a.m. local time.

“No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch Tower fire incident,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted. “Cooling operations are underway.”

According to one resident, who gave his name as George to Reuters, the fire alarm went off while they were sleeping. It took about 10 minutes for the residents from the 50th floor to exit the building. “It was very bad. The fire was very strong at that time, about 1 a.m. Then it started calming down over the next two hours,” he said.

An Associated Press journalist near the scene said the fire was visible from outside on one side of the building. More than 40 floors were caught in the flames. Officials are now working to provide shelter for the victims. The cause of the fire is still unknown as of the time of writing.

This is not the first time the United Arab Emirates tower, which opened in 2011 and at that time the world’s tallest residential building, caught fire. In 2015, a grill left on one of the balconies reportedly started the fire that consumed about 101 apartments in the tower. An investigation that followed found that most of the damage was to the cladding, exterior panelling for decoration or insulation. The recent fire could revive questions about the safety of the materials used on the exterior of the Torch Tower, as well as other tall buildings across the nation.

Australian entrepreneur has a fintech solution to America's student debt crisis
Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific's fintech hub
Andrew Wiggins set to sign extension with Minnesota Timberwolves
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, price and launch details announced
LG V30 specs, features and release details
'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 4: Daenerys tired of clever plans
'Poldark' season 3 episode 9 preview video: Ross has battles to fight
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
