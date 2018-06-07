'Top Gun: Maverick': Val Kilmer to reprise role

The long awaited sequel of the 1980s hit film “Top Gun” is happening, and details about the first casting has surfaced online. Val Kilmer will be back, reprising his role as the hotshot pilot Tom Kazansky, code name Iceman.

According to a report by TheWrap, Kilmer has been cast in the film. This is the first casting news about “Top Gun 2” after Tom Cruise (Maverick).

In the 1986 film Cruise’s character Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell shared a very antagonistic relationship with Iceman, but the two became friends by the end of the film. Now, Maverick will be seen as a trainer for a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots. It isn’t clear in what situation the fans will find Iceman in the movie. Will he still be a pilot? Will he be retired?

Production of the film started last week, but Paramount has remained tight-lipped about the plot and the casting. But, with the work on the film having started, more casting details should be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Kilmer’s casting has been further confirmed by the fact that he has reportedly been spotted around the San Diego hotel that is being used by the studio for the film.

The film, titled “Top Gun: Maverick,” was supposed to be directed by Tony Scott. Scott helmed the 1986 movie and his passing led to a delay in the starting of the production. Now, Joseph Kosinski has been selected to direct the flick. Konsinski is known for his work in “TRON: Legacy” and the Cruise starrer “Oblivion.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to be released on July 12, 2019. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for Australia. The plot of the film is expected to focus on the challenges faced by the pilots due to the use of drones.