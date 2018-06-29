'Top Gun 2': Actors in race to play Goose's son

Actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet for a screening of the film "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation" in New York July 27, 2015.

Actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet for a screening of the film "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation" in New York July 27, 2015. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Goose (Anthony Edwards) will not be back, but he will be represented through his son in the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel. Three actors are reportedly in the race to play this important character in the film.

According to TheHollywoodReporter, Nicholas Hoult, Glen Powell, and Miles Teller are currently being considered for the role. Goose was a fighter pilot and Maverick’s (Tom Cruise) co-pilot in the 1986 film.

Hoult is a rising star in Hollywood, and he is also an industry veteran. He made a name for himself in the film “About a Boy,” and his more recent films include “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” His upcoming projects include “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and “Tolkien,” in which he will be playing the role of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Powell certainly has the chops to play a fighter pilot. His films include “Hidden Figures” and “The Expendables.” Teller on the other hand has been a part of many big budget films like “Fantastic Four” and the “Insurgent” series.

Cruise will be reprising his role as Maverick in the film, along with Val Kilmer (Iceman) who played the onscreen rival of Maverick in the 1986 film. Meg Ryan (Carole) played the role of Goose’s wife, but so far no announcements have been made of her return.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is famous for working on “TRON: Legacy.” Kosinski has also worked with Cruise in the film “Oblivion.” It will be interesting to see how the director will bring this story about a former fighter pilot to life.

More casting announcements of “Top Gun: Maverick” are expected in the coming weeks. The film is set to be released on July 12 in the US. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for Australia.