Tony Parker not ready to retire, looks forward to 2017-18 season

Tony Parker Injury Update, San Antonio Spurs
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) is helped off the court after being injured against the Houston Rockets during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker isn't ready to hang up his boots just yet. Parker, 35, is currently in a rehabilitation program following surgery to his left quadriceps tendon that he injured during the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Parker suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets. After he underwent surgery, the Spurs announced that Parker would be sidelined for nearly six to eight months.

“I will play my best basketball when I return in January”, Parker told L’Equipe, via Eurohoops.net. “The first thing that came in when I got injured was frustration. I was super good and we had the chance to go until the end and get the title,” said Parker, the 2007 NBA Finals MVP.

During the regular season, Parker averaged a career-low 25.2 minutes per game for his 10.1 points and 4.5 assists per game. Those numbers rose to 15. 9 points and 3.1 assists during the playoffs but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't allow Parker to play extended minutes due to his recent injury history. “The coach’s plan worked like a clock. I was consistent, playing for twenty to twenty five minutes per game. My series against Memphis was good and I had a good start in the season,” added Parker.

Will Spurs start Dejounte Murray next season?

The Spurs front office faces some difficult questions during the offseason. With Parker not expected to return until around the 2018 All-Star Game in February, the team doesn't have a starting-calibre point guard to begin the new season. While Patty Mills becomes an unrestricted free agent in July, rookie Dejounte Murray hasn't yet shown the ability to be a floor general at the highest stage.

In recent weeks, there's been a lot of chatter about Chris Paul potentially joining the Spurs during the offseason. The Spurs would have to gut most of their bench to create cap room for Paul, unless the All-Star point guard takes a pay cut, not to mention turns down a five-year contract from the Los Angeles Clippers worth approximately US$205 million (AU$275 million).  

Tony Parker will make US$15.45 million (AU$20.74 million) during the 2017-18 season, which is the final year of his contract with the San Antonio Spurs. If Parker and the Spurs make a deep postseason run next year, there's a good chance that the veteran guard could remain in San Antonio on a cheaper contract.

