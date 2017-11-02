'Tom and Jerry', crocheting instructions found in Osama bin Laden's files

The CIA released former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s files on Wednesday. Among the files he had on his computer at the time of his death were children's program "Tom and Jerry," the YouTube video "Charlie Bit My Finger,’ which went viral in 2007, and crocheting instructions.

Most of bin Laden’s documents, videos, images, and audio clips were related to his terror operations. Some files were more benign in nature, which got netizens surprised. “Very curious as to why someone in bin Laden’s compound saved a wav file of John Travolta saying alright, it was a miracle in Pulp Fiction,” one Twitter user wrote.

"Charlie Bit My Finger" appears under the file name "Tootin__Bathtub_Baby_Cousins.flv.” There were also clips of the cartoon "Tom and Jerry" as well as Jackie Chan movies, Business Insider reported.

Guidelines for crocheting socks, butterflies and baskets were also found in bin Laden’s files. The former Al Qaeda leader was residing with his family in the secret compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, which could explained the presence of children’s shows and crocheting instructions in his files.

Some clips found, such as songs designed for children learning English, raise the chances that he was schooling his children from the compound while he was in hiding. Below is the full list of video games and movie titles the CIA had used to explain the type of stuff they found on bin Laden's compound.

Antz Batman Gotham Knight BBC Great Wildlife Moments Biography – Osama bin Laden Cars Chicken Little CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted Final Fantasy VII Heroes of Tomorrow Home on the Range Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs In the Footsteps of bin Laden – CNN National Geographic: Kung Fu Killers National Geographic: Inside the Green Berets National Geographic: Predators at War National Geographic: World’s Worst Venom Peru Civilization Resident Evil Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils The Kremlin from Inside The Story of India The Three Musketeers Where in the World is Osama bin Laden

The CIA did not release bin Laden's porn collection in Wednesday's file dump. The Navy SEALs raided Osama bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011 and found a huge cache of documents. "The documents sat long stretches virtually untouched as different intel bureaucracies fought over control of access to them,” Fox News host Bret Baier had previously said, adding that the director of national intelligence had "released fewer than 600 of them.”