Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way

By @saihoops on
New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Tom Brady
Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II

New England Patriots star Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is on the cusp of a record sixth Super Bowl title. And while Brady has no intention to retire, the 40-year-old football icon could give in to wife Gisele Bundchen's wishes.

Last year, Brady revealed that Bundchen wanted her husband to hang up the boots after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. After trailing by as many 25 points in the third quarter, Brady led the Patriots to a miraculous 34-28 victory over the Falcons in overtime. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and perhaps a fitting stage for Brady to call it quits.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time," Brady told Sirius/XM radio in an interview after winning his fifth Super Bowl title.

A year later, Brady has the opportunity to cement himself as the indisputable greatest of all time when he leads the Patriots into Super Bowl LII against Doug Pederson's young Philadelphia Eagles team at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday (Monday AEDT). The Patriots are overwhelming favourites to win their sixth Super Bowl title in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Tom Brady retirement still on the cards?

Jay Feely, a close friend of Brady from their college days at Michigan, recently told Sports Illustrated that Bundchen is not done campaigning for Tom Brady's retirement. After the Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC championship, NFL insider Greg Bishop gave insight into Bundchen's thought process.

"Last spring Brady and his family vacationed with retired kicker Jay Feely. This being Brady, Feely prefers not to disclose the locale, but he does share that Brady’s wife, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, spent time on that trip “trying to get me to convince (Tom) to stop playing.” Added Feely: “she was dead serious.”

Feely said he looked at his friend and told him, “Play as long as you can.” Brady smiled back and winked.

“For years he wanted to prove he belonged in this league. He won three Super Bowls and still used perceived slights to motivate himself. And he’s still finding ways to motivate himself," added Feely.

Tom Brady led New England to a 24-20 win over the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 21. It was the 54th time Brady engineered a late game-winning play to lead the Patriots to a victory from a fourth-quarter deficit. 

When is Super Bowl 52?

Super Bowl LII will be staged on Sunday, Feb. 4 starting 6:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Tuesday AEDT). According to Vegas odds makers, Philadelphia is the biggest Super Bowl underdog since the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. At Super Bowl 43, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a thrilling 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Ben Simmons wants to lead Boomers to Olympic gold medal
DeMarcus Cousins breaks his silence after season-ending injury
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Emperor’s interest in Ezra
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Princess Tiana’s love interest
'Bull' season 2 episode 14 spoilers
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 14: Georgiou has a plan
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 14 'A New Dawn' spoilers
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 14 spoilers
Jim Carrey cleared of lawsuit over girlfriend’s death
Jim Carrey cleared of lawsuit over girlfriend’s death
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car