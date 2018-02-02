Tom Brady is 2018 NFL MVP, leaked document reveals

By @saihoops on
Tom Brady, Super Bowl 52
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a media availability ahead of the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. February 1, 2018. Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

New England Patriots star Tom Brady will be named the NFL MVP for the third time in his career this weekend, according to several reports. Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, hasn't won the MVP award since the 2010 season when he made a record 335 consecutive passes without an interception.

Though the NFL MVP and other individual honours won't be announced until Saturday 9 p.m. ET (1 p.m. AEDT Sunday), The Grand Forks Herald's Brad Elliott Schlossman shared a photo on Twitter (see below) of a man carrying a document titled "Brady Acceptance Speech" at a pre-Super Bowl 52 press conference. This Sunday, the Patriots defend their Super Bowl championship against Doug Pederson's spirited Philadelphia Eagles team at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It was a foregone conclusion at the end of the regular season that Brady would be named the MVP. After Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury, only Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was viewed as the only other contender for the award. According to OddsShark, Brady was a heavy favourite (1-3 odds) to win the MVP prior to the 2018 NFL Playoffs. 

As described by Bleacher Report, all advanced metrics supported Brady's MVP case. "Brady would be a deserving MVP winner. Not only did he help New England go 13-3 and clinch the AFC's top seed, but he also threw for a league-high 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Football Outsiders ranked Brady first in DYAR (defence-adjusted yards above replacement) at the quarterback position," read a report published Thursday (Friday AEDT).

Tom Brady would join the likes of Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas with a third NFL MVP award. Only retired Indianopolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, with five, captured more MVP awards. Brady, who is 5-2 in his seven Super Bowl appearances, enters Sunday's game as the overwhelming favourite to win a record sixth NFL championship. The two losses to the New York Giants are the only blemishes in his otherwise flawless career. 

When is Super Bowl 52?

Super Bowl LII will be staged on Sunday, Feb. 4 starting 6:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Tuesday AEDT). According to Vegas oddsmakers, the Eagles are the biggest Super Bowl underdogs since the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. At Super Bowl XLIII, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a thrilling 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.

