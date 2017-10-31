Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff

Jan 26, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 1st green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course.

Former World No. 1 Tiger Woods is set to return to competitive golf for the first time in nine months. The 14-time major winner has entered himself into the World Challenge event at the end of November.

In April, Woods underwent a fourth back surgery in the span of three years. At the time, it was widely believed that Woods was on the brink of retirement. However, the 41-year-old Woods has insisted that he still has a lot to offer to the sport of golf. Mark Steinberg, the agent of Woods, has said that Woods is now cleared to resume golf activity following a recent check-up with his team of surgeons.

Woods will make a comeback for the first time since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February. “I’d like to thank the committee of one for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years,” Woods tweeted after his agent confirmed the comeback.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge. Albany [Bahamas] is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury," Woods added on his website.

Over the past few years, Woods has been dealing with a myriad of injury woes and personal problems. Besides entering a rehabilitation program for addiction to prescription painkillers, Woods has had to deal with a back injury that nearly ended his career.

Tiger Woods has played a grand total of six competitive rounds over the past two years. Despite dealing with a recurring back injury, Woods won five of those six tournaments and was starting to find his rhythm.