Tiger Woods refused Breathalyser Test before DUI arrest

Tiger Woods looks on after teeing off on the 1st hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Reuters/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Golf star Tiger Woods refused to take a breathalyser test before his DUI arrest in Florida on Monday morning. After being pulled over for driving recklessly, the 41-year-old behaved arrogantly and refused to co-operate with the police, per several reports.

Woods could lose a big chunk of his US$62 million (AU$83 million) yearly sponsorship fees over the incident. Woods, who resides on Jupiter Island, was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday morning after Florida Police caught him driving a 2015 Mercedes “erratically, all over the road,” law enforcement sources told several media outlets.

According to Florida state legislation, refusal to take a breathalyser test leads to an automatic arrest and the suspension of the driver's license. Woods was released from Palm Beach County Jail shortly after 11 a.m.

Tiger Woods on DUI arrest: 'Alcohol was not involved'

A little later, in a statement to USA Today, Woods blamed the incident on a bad reception to prescription medication. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

Meanwhile, Cori Rist, one of Woods' ex-mistresses, The New York Post that the golfer was a good father and deserved the support of fans. “I only feel compassion for the guy. I think he’s a good person and it’s kind of sad. I think he’s a good person and clearly he’s a good father and he’s going through a difficult time and I think people should offer support instead of applauding his downfall. I just wish him the best and I hope to see a good outcome from all of this and I think he’ll be OK.”

Tiger Woods, once primed to surpass Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles, hasn't won a Grand Slam championship since the 2008 US Open. The 14-time major champion has struggled to cope with persistent back problems over the last few years. He has won 79 PGA tour titles.