Tiger Woods refused Breathalyser Test before DUI arrest

By @saihoops on
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods looks on after teeing off on the 1st hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Reuters/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Golf star Tiger Woods refused to take a breathalyser test before his DUI arrest in Florida on Monday morning. After being pulled over for driving recklessly, the 41-year-old behaved arrogantly and refused to co-operate with the police, per several reports.

Woods could lose a big chunk of his US$62 million (AU$83 million) yearly sponsorship fees over the incident. Woods, who resides on Jupiter Island, was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday morning after Florida Police caught him driving a 2015 Mercedes “erratically, all over the road,” law enforcement sources told several media outlets. 

According to Florida state legislation, refusal to take a breathalyser test leads to an automatic arrest and the suspension of the driver's license. Woods was released from Palm Beach County Jail shortly after 11 a.m. 

Tiger Woods on DUI arrest: 'Alcohol was not involved'

A little later, in a statement to USA Today, Woods blamed the incident on a bad reception to prescription medication. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

Meanwhile, Cori Rist, one of Woods' ex-mistresses, The New York Post that the golfer was a good father and deserved the support of fans. “I only feel compassion for the guy. I think he’s a good person and it’s kind of sad. I think he’s a good person and clearly he’s a good father and he’s going through a difficult time and I think people should offer support instead of applauding his downfall. I just wish him the best and I hope to see a good outcome from all of this and I think he’ll be OK.”

Tiger Woods, once primed to surpass Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles, hasn't won a Grand Slam championship since the 2008 US Open. The 14-time major champion has struggled to cope with persistent back problems over the last few years. He has won 79 PGA tour titles. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round
Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract
Australian players could boycott 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Tiger Woods refused Breathalyser Test before DUI arrest
Tiger Woods refused Breathalyser Test before DUI arrest
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car