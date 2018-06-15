| Make IBT your homepage

Tiffany Haddish finally reveals who bit Beyonce

By @chelean on
Beyonce
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce sits court side in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest mystery of recent times has finally been solved. According to comedienne Tiffany Haddish, the woman who bit Beyoncé at a party was no other than “Love and Basketball” star Sanaa Latham.

The identity of Beyoncé’s biter had been widely speculated after Haddish told GQ magazine earlier this year that someone “bit Beyoncé in the face.” The music superstar allegedly did not retaliate and instead just stormed away because the unnamed actress was apparently “on drugs.”

Tiffany Haddish Actress Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018.  Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Haddish did not name the actress and had refused to do so when asked. As the blind item was so intriguing, fans, as well as curious celebrities, had thrown in some names to guess who the biter was. Latham’s name was one of the names that came up and was even allegedly “confirmed” to be the culprit.

She had denied it, though. She wrote on Twitter that “under no circumstances” did she bite the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker, and even if she did, it would be called a love bite.

Sanaa Lathan Actress Sanaa Lathan speaks about the Fox television show "Shots Fired" during the TCA presentations in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 11, 2017.  Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

But according to Haddish, it was really the 46-year-old actress. When asked by the Hollywood Reporter if she could give credence to the rumours that Latham was Beyoncé’s biter, the “Girls Trip” star smiled.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmum and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were made at me,” she said. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’

“But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Neither Beyoncé nor Latham has commented on Haddish’s revelation yet.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Jake Johnson is the older ‘Spider-Man’ in new film
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ may be a reboot
‘Bumblebee’ movie: New behind-the-scenes video
Ronald Moore explains process of making ‘Outlander’
'Lucifer' season 4 may find a new home at Amazon
Amazon currently discussing reviving ‘Lucifer’ TV series
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car