Tiffany Haddish finally reveals who bit Beyonce

The greatest mystery of recent times has finally been solved. According to comedienne Tiffany Haddish, the woman who bit Beyoncé at a party was no other than “Love and Basketball” star Sanaa Latham.

The identity of Beyoncé’s biter had been widely speculated after Haddish told GQ magazine earlier this year that someone “bit Beyoncé in the face.” The music superstar allegedly did not retaliate and instead just stormed away because the unnamed actress was apparently “on drugs.”

Actress Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Haddish did not name the actress and had refused to do so when asked. As the blind item was so intriguing, fans, as well as curious celebrities, had thrown in some names to guess who the biter was. Latham’s name was one of the names that came up and was even allegedly “confirmed” to be the culprit.

She had denied it, though. She wrote on Twitter that “under no circumstances” did she bite the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker, and even if she did, it would be called a love bite.

Actress Sanaa Lathan speaks about the Fox television show "Shots Fired" during the TCA presentations in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 11, 2017. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

But according to Haddish, it was really the 46-year-old actress. When asked by the Hollywood Reporter if she could give credence to the rumours that Latham was Beyoncé’s biter, the “Girls Trip” star smiled.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmum and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were made at me,” she said. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’

“But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Neither Beyoncé nor Latham has commented on Haddish’s revelation yet.