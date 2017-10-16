Three days of mourning after Somalia bombs left hundreds dead

By on
somalia
A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia October 15, 2017. Reuters/Feisal Omar

Somalia bombs death count has reached 276, and about 300 are injured. Officials said the twin blast in Somalia's capital was the deadliest attack ever in the Horn of Africa nation.

The update on the death toll was announced by Information Minister Abdirahman Osman. He called the attack "barbaric.”

Mogadishu was stunned by the force of blast on Saturday. The attacks caused doubts over the government's ability to secure the seaside city of over 2 million people. Protesters reportedly gathered near the scene of the attack.

The government blamed the Al Qaida-linked Al Shabaab extremist group, with Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire reportedly saying they do not care about the lives of “Somali people, mothers, fathers and children.” He pointed out that they have targeted the most populated area in Mogadishu, killing only civilians. A BBC Somali reporter said the Safari Hotel had collapsed, with people trapped under the rubble.

Three days of mourning

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has declared three days of mourning. He also joined people who responded to a plea by doctors to donate blood. The president said he was appealing to all Somali people to come forward and donate blood for the victims.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said several victims have died at hospitals. He said the blast was the worst the city had ever seen. "It's a sad day- this how merciless and brutal they are, and we have to unite against them," he told the state-run radio station.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted that he was "sickened" by the attack. Through this spokesperson, he encouraged all Somali people to unite against extremism and work together to build a "functional" federal state.

Mogadishu's Mayor Thabit Abdi called for unity. He said Mogadishu shouldn't be a graveyard for burnt dead bodies. "Mogadishu is a place of respect, and if we remain united like we are today, moving ahead, we will surely defeat the enemy, Allah willing,” he added, according to the BBC.

Ambulance sirens echo

Doctors struggled to assist badly wounded victims. Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, the director of Medina hospital, said it was really horrendous, unlike any other time in the past. Nurse Samir Abdi said it was "unspeakable horrors.” She added that almost all injured victims were seriously wounded.

According to local media, some families gathered in the area on Sunday to look for missing loved ones. Police official Ibrahim Mohamed told AFP news agency that the death toll was likely to rise.

AFP news agency/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
Chicago Bulls view Zach LaVine as new franchise player, will re-sign guard
Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban
Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters title
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Hasbro action figures reveal dialogues
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunnigham teases details
Matt Smith reportedly returning for ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sam Heughan’s take on Print Shop scene
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gregorio gets spooked
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers [VIDEO]
Former Pussycat Dolls singer: Girl group was a prostitution ring
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car