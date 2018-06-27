Thomas Markle: Queen Elizabeth has ‘no excuse’ not to meet me

Thomas Markle has blasted Queen Elizabeth for plans to meet Donald Trump but not him. Meghan Markle’s father, who hasn’t even met Prince Harry in person yet, said Her Majesty had no excuse not to meet him.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner was reportedly worried that his interview with “Good Morning Britain” last week had angered the British royal family because he hasn’t heard from them, including from his own daughter, since. In the interview, he claimed Harry told him to give Trump a chance, saying he had the impression that the Duke of Sussex was pro-Trump at that time.

Markle has only talked to Harry on the telephone; he hasn’t seen his son-in-law yet. And by the looks of how things are currently going, it seems it would be a while before the two would meet.

But upon hearing that the US president was given an audience with the Queen next month, Markle appeared to be crossed that she was willing to meet Trump but not him, the father of her new daughter-in-law.

“If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant and insensitive president, she has no excuse not to meet me. I’m nowhere near as bad,” he told TMZ.

Markle wasn’t able to attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding last month because he was recuperating from his heart operation in the days leading to the event. Prior to that, he coped criticisms after he was found to have staged paparazzi photos of himself. He claimed the couple had already forgiven him for that.

His tell-all interview with “Good Morning Britain,” however, in which he was reportedly paid £7500 (AU$13,450) , could have damaged his relationship with them again. Nevertheless, he told TMZ he was still planning to travel to the UK to see Meghan and finally meet Harry. And should his trip to Britain happen, it’s unclear if the Queen would grant him an audience.

Before Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, Markle’s other children also created ruckus upon learning they were not invited to the event. Samantha Grant told Harry to “man up” and order Meghan to invite them. Thomas Markle Jr, on the other hand, went from defending Meghan to insulting her to begging for an invitation. Meghan apparently did not respond to both her older half-siblings’ drama.