Thomas Markle fears Meghan and Prince Harry shunning him out over interview

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Meghan Markle’s father reportedly thinks the British royal family has shunned him out after his paid live interview. Thomas Markle is apparently worried that his “Good Morning Britain” interview last week angered his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, as he has not heard anything from them since.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning lightning director gave an interview to “Good Morning Britain” last week, talking about how Meghan revealed to him that she was dating a British prince and how Harry asked for his daughter’s hand among other personal things. In the interview, Markle also claimed Harry was open to the “experiment” of Brexit — or Britain leaving the European Union — and that his son-in-law told him to give US President Donald Trump a chance.

British royals are notoriously private about their political opinions as they are expected to maintain a neutral stance at all times. According to the Sun, royal officials were given no warning of the interview and they were upset that Mr Markle discussed the Duke of Sussex’s politics in public.

“The Palace were furious. Mr Markle erred into matters which Harry and Meghan may not have wanted discussed,” a source told the tabloid.

Markle was reportedly paid £7500 (AU$13,450) for the live tell-all. He has also not heard anything from the Kensington Palace and from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has “surprised” him. He reportedly felt that he was being “frozen out” by the royals.

“He wanted to discuss travelling to the UK, or the couple visiting him. He still hasn’t met Harry and is desperate for it to happen,” the sources claimed.

The duchess’ father was not able to attend her wedding last month because he was still recuperating from a recent heart operation. He also attracted negative attention in the weeks leading to the wedding when it was revealed he had staged paparazzi photos of himself apparently preparing for his daughter’s big day. He said Meghan and Harry were “very forgiving” when he apologised to them.