| Make IBT your homepage

Thomas Markle fears Meghan and Prince Harry shunning him out over interview

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Meghan Markle’s father reportedly thinks the British royal family has shunned him out after his paid live interview. Thomas Markle is apparently worried that his “Good Morning Britain” interview last week angered his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, as he has not heard anything from them since.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning lightning director gave an interview to “Good Morning Britain” last week, talking about how Meghan revealed to him that she was dating a British prince and how Harry asked for his daughter’s hand among other personal things. In the interview, Markle also claimed Harry was open to the “experiment” of Brexit — or Britain leaving the European Union — and that his son-in-law told him to give US President Donald Trump a chance.

British royals are notoriously private about their political opinions as they are expected to maintain a neutral stance at all times. According to the Sun, royal officials were given no warning of the interview and they were upset that Mr Markle discussed the Duke of Sussex’s politics in public.

“The Palace were furious. Mr Markle erred into matters which Harry and Meghan may not have wanted discussed,” a source told the tabloid.

Markle was reportedly paid £7500 (AU$13,450) for the live tell-all. He has also not heard anything from the Kensington Palace and from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has “surprised” him. He reportedly felt that he was being “frozen out” by the royals.

“He wanted to discuss travelling to the UK, or the couple visiting him. He still hasn’t met Harry and is desperate for it to happen,” the sources claimed.

The duchess’ father was not able to attend her wedding last month because he was still recuperating from a recent heart operation. He also attracted negative attention in the weeks leading to the wedding when it was revealed he had staged paparazzi photos of himself apparently preparing for his daughter’s big day. He said Meghan and Harry were “very forgiving” when he apologised to them.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Al Pacino says Gal Gadot has ‘got it’
Chandler Riggs happy Andrew Lincoln has more family time
‘The 100’ season 5: Possible death teased in preview
James Wan teases ‘Aquaman’ scene of Jason Momoa
'The Equaliser 2': Denzel Washington seeks revenge in explosive trailer
‘The Equaliser 2’: New action packed trailer released
'Spider-Man 2' title is 'Far from Home'
Tom Holland reveals title of ‘Spider-Man’ sequel
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car