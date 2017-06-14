Tesla Model X’s low centre of gravity makes it the safest SUV in history

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Tesla
A Tesla Model S vehicle is displayed at the Tesla store in Sydney, Australia, March 13, 2017. Picture taken March 13, 2017. Reuters/Jason Reed

The Tesla Model X has created history by outperforming any other SUV as far as safety is concerned. The company believes it is because of the low centre of gravity that is the result of the bulky battery pack installed on the bottom of the car.

This has successfully eliminated the chance of the electric SUV rolling over in the event of a crash. The Model X has become the only SUV in history to achieve a 5-star crash rating after it was put through a plethora of tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is a moment of surprise for many who, up to now, had been thinking that the automaker’s primary focus has been raw acceleration and to bring autonomous driving capabilities to the mainstream.

The 5-star rating has proved that Tesla puts equal, if not more emphasis on vehicular safety. The company has stated that in case of a crash, a Model X passenger has a 93 percent chance of walking away without any serious injury. The NHTSA test assesses the structure of the vehicle that should minimise intrusion in the cabin and absorb maximum possible energy. The test also assesses the airbag restraint system and seat belts that must maximise injury mitigation if a crash occurs.

The Tesla Model X received a 5-star rating in every category and sub-category tested by the NHTSA including “frontal impact, side impact, and pole impact tests conducted on both the driver and passenger side as well as the rollover test,” reported Tesla.

On the Model Y front, experts believe that capital costs may go up significantly if CEO Elon Musk drops the shared platform manufacturing model. However, Musk may have understood that it is unwise to build cars with different purposes and different attributes on similar platforms. The Model X was meant to be built on the Model S platform, but the final product turned out to be way different. If Tesla is dropping its shared platform strategy, it could up capital costs significantly.

Musk is spending millions of money in the Model 3, the Nevada Gigafactory and the EV platform. Will it do the same for the Model Y? That would mean continued massive spending on research and development. The Model Y could be Musk’s answer to meet any shortfall from the Model 3. The company may soon shift its attention to the Model Y as Model 3 is getting closer to getting completed.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car