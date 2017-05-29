Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'

Mar 28, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain (not pictured) on day eight of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Ion Tiriac, owner of the Madrid Masters tournament, has sensationally slammed Roger Federer over his decision to skip this year's clay-court season. Federer hasn't stepped onto the court since winning the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida during the first week of April.

While the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and others played the recent ATP Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, Federer skipped the entire European clay-court season. Federer is reportedly focusing his energy on the grass and hard court seasons that follow the 2017 French Open. 

Tiriac, a former tennis player, reckons he's been let down by Federer. "I expected to see Federer in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. Through his career he always did his job but now it's different. He only plays sometimes and we can't count on him anymore," the Romanian said, via Yahoo Sports

Roger Federer getting ready for Wimbledon, US Open

Federer is expected to rejoin the ATP tour closer to Wimbledon. The 35-year-old is at the stage of his career wherein he's able to pick-and-choose events from the packed ATP calendar, while also giving his troublesome knees sufficient rest at regular intervals. Following his semi-final loss to Milos Raonic at the 2016 Wimbledon, Federer took a six-month break from the sport to recover from the arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent last February.

"Federer is a great champion. He is good for tennis but it's not positive for the Tour to play so less. In tennis there aren't only Major events, but also nine Masters 1000s that lasts 12 weeks in total. 80% of the money comes just from these events," added Tiriac.

Despite missing the clay-court season, Roger Federer will enter the 2017 Wimbledon as one of the odds-on favourites. Australia's Ken Roswell, at 37 years and 2 months, became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era when he won the 1972 Australian Open. Another Aussie, Mal Anderson, was 36 years and 306 days when he won the 1957 US Open. Federer was 35 years and 171 days when he won the Australian Open title earlier this year. Would the Swiss master break Roswell's 45-year-old record?

