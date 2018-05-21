Telstra suffers from yet another outage

Telstra has yet again suffered another outage. The telco’s 4G and 4G mobile network went down Monday morning, and even its outage page on its website was down.

Customers across the country complained on social media that their Telstra mobile reception has been reduced to emergency calls. As of the last update, the telco claimed its 3G and 4G mobile voice and data services continued to be “progressively restored nationally.”

Earlier, it explained that the issue affected some 4G mobile voice and data services around the country. This, in turn, caused congestion for 3G services.

NSW Police warned that the Telstra outage might affect calls to the Triple Zero or the Police Assistance Line (131 444). It urged emergency callers to use another carrier or a landline instead. Telstra said calls to 000 would connect over other carriers’ networks.

Aussieoutages.com, a network-monitoring site, showed the issue has affected large areas in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane. According to customers, event Telstra’s outage report page wasn’t working, frustrating customers further.

As users have noted, this isn’t the first time Telstra has had an outage in this month alone. On May 1, thousands of customers were unable to make or receive calls for hours after the telco experienced a similar problem.

