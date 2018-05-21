Telstra suffers from yet another outage

A man uses his phone as he holds an umbrella crossing a street in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney in Australia, February 13, 2018. Picture taken February 13, 2018.

Telstra has yet again suffered another outage. The telco’s 4G and 4G mobile network went down Monday morning, and even its outage page on its website was down.

Customers across the country complained on social media that their Telstra mobile reception has been reduced to emergency calls. As of the last update, the telco claimed its 3G and 4G mobile voice and data services continued to be “progressively restored nationally.”

Earlier, it explained that the issue affected some 4G mobile voice and data services around the country. This, in turn, caused congestion for 3G services.

NSW Police warned that the Telstra outage might affect calls to the Triple Zero or the Police Assistance Line (131 444). It urged emergency callers to use another carrier or a landline instead. Telstra said calls to 000 would connect over other carriers’ networks.

Aussieoutages.com, a network-monitoring site, showed the issue has affected large areas in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane. According to customers, event Telstra’s outage report page wasn’t working, frustrating customers further.

@Telstra How's this for service! Even the outages page gives an error message... pic.twitter.com/URkEFLDvT3 — Lawrence (@lwrncwds) May 21, 2018

Dear @Telstra I pay my bills on time, can you please start to hold up your end of the bargain. Getting a little tired of this happening and has been for months. Please don’t reply with std bull _ answer of no reported problem in post code area 3551 as it won’t cut it with me. pic.twitter.com/6SYaTiCfQc — Dion Costigan (@LinkBrokering) May 21, 2018

I choose to be with @Telstra so every month or so I get an hour of peace and quiet when my service goes down pic.twitter.com/dvHmI2qPWf — Scotty McDonald (@Scotty_McDonald) May 21, 2018

As users have noted, this isn’t the first time Telstra has had an outage in this month alone. On May 1, thousands of customers were unable to make or receive calls for hours after the telco experienced a similar problem.