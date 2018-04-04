Telstra launches precinct of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots

By on
Telstra
A man and power lines are reflected in a Telstra poster adorning a public telephone in Sydney, Australia, August 13, 2015. Reuters/David Gray/File Photo

Telstra has launched what it claims to be the world’s first precinct of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots. The network has gone live in Queensland’s Gold Coast region and will give visitors and locals access to broadband services for free during the evaluation period.

The open hotspots will supply up to 10GB of downloads per device a day. Telstra’s 5G-enabled Wi-is part of its evaluation of 5G technology.

Telstra networks group managing director Mike Wright said the telco taps into connectivity though its 5G Innovation Centre in order to power a series of Wi-Fi hotspots on Nerang Streets in the Gold Coast suburb of Southport and Scarborough. The telco said locals and visitors can use free broadband through the network while Telstra evaluates the 5G technology. The 5G hotspots will be accessible for everyone in the applicable areas to use.

Telstra intended to connect 5G backhaul and infrastructure from an exchange to a Wi-Fi access point. Wright explained that Wi-Fi has limited throughput. Reaching the limits of 5G at the telco’s innovation centre was unlikely with a single hotspot alone. But with multiple hotspots with potentially hundreds of smartphone users served through a single 5G device, he said Telstra can get closer to demonstrating 5G in a real-world environment.

“We have said we intend to lead on 5G and with these 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots Australian consumers will be among the first people in the world to try the technology,” Wright said. For the company, making 5G technology accessible to consumers is another significant milestone on its roadmap to providing 5G services next year.

Using its new 5G innovation centre, Telstra also intended to power a connected car trial with the Intel 5G Automotive Trial Platform. Wright said they have worked with two global tech companies, Intel and Ericsson, and put Australia’s first 5G Connected Car on the road.

He added that they were in the very early stages of development. Telecomasia.net reported him as saying that the company is still achieving download speeds approaching 1Gbps inside the car, which is also equipped with a Wi-Fi access point.

As for the actual broadband speeds on the 5G enabled Wi-Fi hotspots as well as on the Connected Car, this will vary and are likely to be lower than the maximum, which will depend on various factors.Telstra has also launched a partnership with tech giant Microsoft to offer voice calling services from within its Office 365 programs.

Related
Join the Discussion
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car