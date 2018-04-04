Telstra launches precinct of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots

Telstra has launched what it claims to be the world’s first precinct of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots. The network has gone live in Queensland’s Gold Coast region and will give visitors and locals access to broadband services for free during the evaluation period.

The open hotspots will supply up to 10GB of downloads per device a day. Telstra’s 5G-enabled Wi-is part of its evaluation of 5G technology.

Telstra networks group managing director Mike Wright said the telco taps into connectivity though its 5G Innovation Centre in order to power a series of Wi-Fi hotspots on Nerang Streets in the Gold Coast suburb of Southport and Scarborough. The telco said locals and visitors can use free broadband through the network while Telstra evaluates the 5G technology. The 5G hotspots will be accessible for everyone in the applicable areas to use.

Telstra intended to connect 5G backhaul and infrastructure from an exchange to a Wi-Fi access point. Wright explained that Wi-Fi has limited throughput. Reaching the limits of 5G at the telco’s innovation centre was unlikely with a single hotspot alone. But with multiple hotspots with potentially hundreds of smartphone users served through a single 5G device, he said Telstra can get closer to demonstrating 5G in a real-world environment.

“We have said we intend to lead on 5G and with these 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots Australian consumers will be among the first people in the world to try the technology,” Wright said. For the company, making 5G technology accessible to consumers is another significant milestone on its roadmap to providing 5G services next year.

Using its new 5G innovation centre, Telstra also intended to power a connected car trial with the Intel 5G Automotive Trial Platform. Wright said they have worked with two global tech companies, Intel and Ericsson, and put Australia’s first 5G Connected Car on the road.

He added that they were in the very early stages of development. Telecomasia.net reported him as saying that the company is still achieving download speeds approaching 1Gbps inside the car, which is also equipped with a Wi-Fi access point.

As for the actual broadband speeds on the 5G enabled Wi-Fi hotspots as well as on the Connected Car, this will vary and are likely to be lower than the maximum, which will depend on various factors.Telstra has also launched a partnership with tech giant Microsoft to offer voice calling services from within its Office 365 programs.