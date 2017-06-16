Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten

Telstra has addressed allegations it failed to consult on job cuts, saying its main focus was to communicate with its staff. The company is letting go of at least 1400 employees. Meanwhile, Network Ten continues to make headlines as former “I’m A Celeb” castmate Tom Arnold files a lawsuit against the business.

“We would reject any suggestion that there was no consultation,” a spokesman for Telstra told The Australian. The telco had a discussion with unions on Thursday in relation to the scope of its organisational restructure. Those who would lose their jobs will get up to 80 weeks’ redundancy pay depending on their length of tenure and will be supported during the process.

As for Telstra’s services, Community and Public Sector Union deputy secretary Melissa Donnelly said the company did not explain how it could keep the quality of its services amid the job cuts. She maintained no reassurance that the move is not a bad news for Telstra services, staff and customers has been given by the telco.

The bulk of the cuts will come from the New South Wales and Victorian workforce, the telco revealed. Boss Andrew Penn said regional areas will be among the hardest hit. He explained the decision was crucial for the future of the company, citing the impact of the national broadband network as one of the reasons for the restructure.

Tom vs Ten

Arnold has officially filed a lawsuit against Ten with claims he was defrauded by blocking off his summer work schedule for a comedy tour that never happened. The comedian is suing Ten and A-List Entertainment for breach of oral contract and fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation.

Ten hits back, arguing their agreed deal with Arnold was done and dusted. “We have fully discharged all our obligations to Tom Arnold,” a spokesperson for the network told news.com.au.

On Friday, entertainment reporter Peter Ford revealed he had talked to Arnold in the wake of the lawsuit. Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, Ford said he explained to Arnold the current financial woes the network is dealing with means a lot for the people he had worked with because they may soon lose their jobs.

Arnold was considered by several “I’m A Celeb” viewers as the most miserable contestant ever. But he argued that was a result of negative editing. He blamed the show’s producers for making him look bad on purpose and downplaying his comedic moments.

