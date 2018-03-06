Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist

By @chelean on
Queensland Police released a computer-generated image of an obese, blue-eyed man accused of raping an underage girl more than a decade ago.
Queensland Police released a computer-generated image of an obese, blue-eyed man accused of raping an underage girl more than a decade ago. Twitter/QldPolice

Queensland Police are looking for a man accused of raping an underage teenage girl more than a decade ago. The victim’s mother was jailed earlier this year for organising the rape.

Pete Butler was only 15 or 16 years old when her mother took her on a “girls’ trip” to Toowoomba from their home in Brisbane. But what should have been a bonding trip with her mother turned into a horrible nightmare.

“They then went to a hotel room where there was a man waiting and her mum basically allowed this man to rape her,” Detective Senior Constable Jodi Bell said in a video. The offence occurred in either late 2005 or early 2006.

Butler, who is now 27, said her mother, Theresa Butler, gave her alcohol and sent her to a cheap hotel room, where a man in an expensive suit was waiting. She recalled that the man did not say a word to her but just walked in, undressed himself and removed her clothes.

“How could a mum sit outside knowing that their daughter is being raped by her potential boyfriend?” she told Nine Network’s “A Current Affair” on Monday. Theresa sat outside the bedroom smoking cigarettes while her child was being raped. “I was hoping she was going to come in and stop it. She knew what was happening.”

She described the man as someone who had bulging blue eyes with dark circles underneath and was extremely obese. He had a shaved head with some stubbles and he drove an expensive car with cream-coloured leather seats. He was estimated to be in his mid-40s at that time, and so he is believed to be in his 50s now.

Authorities only know the man as “Thommo,” with an email address similar to thommo_thommo_thommo@hotmail.com. They urge anyone with information to come forward to help with the case.

Butler, who consented to the publication of her name, said that it took her a decade to come forward because she didn’t believe she was strong enough at that time, fearing that people would think she was lying. She went to the police in 2016 to report the crime.

With the help of police, a phone conversation between the mother and daughter procured the confession that would help bring Theresa to justice. Theresa was arrested in October 2016. She was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended after 12 months, for procuring a child for carnal knowledge in January of this year.

Related
Join the Discussion
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Mitchell Starc guides Australia to 1-0 series lead against South Africa
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Durban Test: Mitchell Marsh 96 guides Australia to 351
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly hitting the road together for a tour
'Coronation Street' March 5-9 spoilers
90th Academy Awards: Rita Moreno re-wears 1962 Oscar gown
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Save the dinosaurs campaign
'Vikings' season 5: 'The gods have bigger plans for you'
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha’s message to women
'Outlander' season 4: 'All about Ian travelling forward in time'
‘Outlander’ season 4: Concerns about Steven Cree exit
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car