'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 17 'Werewolves of London' spoilers

2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals – Los Angeles, U.S., 07/05/2017 – Actor Tyler Posey slides around the arrivals area following a storm. The "Teen Wolf" star will appear on the MTV show's 17th episode for Season 6B titled "Werewolves of London." Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Teen Wolf," which stars Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Dylan O'Brien as Stiles Stilinski, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, will have an upcoming episode titled "Werewolves of London," which airs in the US on Sunday, Sept. 10. It will show Scott trying to recruit some reinforcements to help out his pack against their enemies.

Spoiler alert: This update has 'Teen Wolf' spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Werewolves of London, which airs on MTV in the US and Fox 8 in Australia.

Zap2it reports that "Teen Wolf" season 6B, episode 17 will show Scott's pack getting attacked. This causes Scott to recruit additional teammates in their fight against evil. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), "Teen Wolf" was written by Kyle Steinbach.

'Werewolves in London' preview and guest stars

A preview video of the new episode was uploaded on MTV's YouTube channel. It shows Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) returning to school and looking for Scott. However, Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo) will recognise Jackson. In the next scene, the two guys are shown tied up with Monroe splashing them with a bucket of water. Then she proceeds to ask them about Scott. When Jackson doesn't give her the answer she's looking for, she electrocutes the two. He still won't budge and decides to ask her questions instead. Watch the video below at the end of the article.

The guest stars in this episode include Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Gideon Emery as Deucalion, Seth Gilliam as Dr Alan Deaton, Michael Johnston as Corey, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Andrew Matarazzo as Gabe, Christopher McDaniel as Deputy Dewitte and Victoria Moroles as Hayden Romero. They will joined by Ethan Rains as Stockton, Milissa Sears as Mara, Todd Williams as Dr Geyer, Susan Walters as Natalie Martin and Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt. The other "Teen Wolf" cast members including Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, JR Bourne as Chris Argent will appear alongside them.

'Teen Wolf' episodes: 'Triggers'

The episode before "Werewolves of London" was "Triggers," and it was aired on MTV on Sept. 3. "Teen Wolf" season 6B, episode 16 was written and directed by Eric Wallace. It showed Monroe and her hunters executing a werecoyote named Edgar (CJ Hoff) after Aaron (Rhenzy Feliz) transferred one of the spiders into his body.

As for Scott, Malia, Chris and Lydia, they broke into Gerard's (Michael Hogan) armory and discovered it's already empty, except for the remains of Tierney (Ellery Sprayberry) and Jiang (Brandon Soo Hoo) as well as a map of the world. They almost suffocated after triggering the armory's security system. Luckily, Chris and Lydia were able to save them. Chris figured out that the map contains the locations of all the Nemetons around the world. Aside from this, Rafael (Matthew Del Negro) also told them that Gerard has given all of his weapons to the residents of Beacon Hills.

"Teen Wolf 6" airs in Australia on Fox 8. It also airs in the US on MTV at 8-9 pm EST every Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates about the show in the next few weeks.

Watch 'Teen Wolf' (Season 6B) 'Jackson & Ethan Return' Official Sneak Peek:

Source: MTV/YouTube