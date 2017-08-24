'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Teen Wolf
Cast of TV drama "Teen Wolf" arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 5, 2011. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Teen Wolf" cast members Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Dylan O'Brien as Stiles Stilinski, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate and Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, will have a new episode titled "Triggers," which airs on Sept. 3 in the US. It will feature two "Teen Wolf" characters teaming up to draw hunters away from their place.

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'Teen Wolf' spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Triggers.'

According to Zap2it, MTV's "Teen Wolf" season 6B, episode 16 will show Theo (Cody Christian) and Liam trying to draw the hunters away from Beacon Hills. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the stars that will appear in this episode. These include Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Hardy Awadjie as Preston, Yves Bright as Rossler, Seth Gilliam as Dr Alan Deaton and Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt. They will be joined by other actors and actresses such as Michael Johnston as Corey, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Sibongile Mlambo as Tamora Monroe, Andrew Matarazzo as Gabe, Rene Mousseux as Jimenez and Victoria Moroles as Hayden Romero. "Triggers" was written by Jeff Davis.

'Triggers' preview

A preview video of the "Teen Wolf" "Triggers" episode was posted on MTV's official YouTube channel. It shows Liam and Theo being surrounded by hunters and they will hatch a plan to draw them away from the place. Theo initiates an intriguing plan that baffles Liam at first. It includes shouting at the top of his voice while pretending to be in a fight with Liam. He even punches Liam to make it seem real. Watch the video at the end of the article. 

'Teen Wolf' episodes: 'After Images,' 'Face-to-Faceless' and 'Pressure Test'

The episodes before "Triggers" were "After Images," which aired on Aug. 13, "Face-to-Faceless" and "Pressure Test which aired back-to-back on Aug. 20. Tyler Posey directed "After Images," which was written by Angela L. Harvey. It showed Scott and his pals looking for a missing werewolf. Plus, Melissa and Argent found a strange body that they investigated.

Linden Ashby directed "Face-to-Faceless" which was written by Will Wallace. It featured Malia, Scott and Lydia being forced to take drastic measures to stop the violence in Beacon Hills. As for Liam, he had to endure some struggles in high school. 

"Pressure Test" was directed by Tim Andrew. Jennifer Quintenz wrote the episode. It showed Scott and his friends attempting to protect two new werewolves. Along the way, an unlikely ally joined them in their fight. 

"Teen Wolf 6" airs on Fox 8 in Australia. It also airs on MTV in the US at 8-9 pm ET/PT on Sundays. Stay tuned for more "Teen Wolf" spoilers and updates.

Watch 'Teen Wolf' (Season 6B) 'Theo & Liam's Plan' Official Sneak Peek

 Source: MTV/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ script being written
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers [VIDEOS]
New Video shows Thrawn’s introduction in ‘Star Wars Rebels’
New video showing ‘Outlander’ season 3 sets and scenes
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers: Guy tests Zosia
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car