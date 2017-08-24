'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]

"Teen Wolf" cast members Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Dylan O'Brien as Stiles Stilinski, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate and Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, will have a new episode titled "Triggers," which airs on Sept. 3 in the US. It will feature two "Teen Wolf" characters teaming up to draw hunters away from their place.

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'Teen Wolf' spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Triggers.'

According to Zap2it, MTV's "Teen Wolf" season 6B, episode 16 will show Theo (Cody Christian) and Liam trying to draw the hunters away from Beacon Hills. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the stars that will appear in this episode. These include Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Hardy Awadjie as Preston, Yves Bright as Rossler, Seth Gilliam as Dr Alan Deaton and Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt. They will be joined by other actors and actresses such as Michael Johnston as Corey, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Sibongile Mlambo as Tamora Monroe, Andrew Matarazzo as Gabe, Rene Mousseux as Jimenez and Victoria Moroles as Hayden Romero. "Triggers" was written by Jeff Davis.

'Triggers' preview

A preview video of the "Teen Wolf" "Triggers" episode was posted on MTV's official YouTube channel. It shows Liam and Theo being surrounded by hunters and they will hatch a plan to draw them away from the place. Theo initiates an intriguing plan that baffles Liam at first. It includes shouting at the top of his voice while pretending to be in a fight with Liam. He even punches Liam to make it seem real. Watch the video at the end of the article.

'Teen Wolf' episodes: 'After Images,' 'Face-to-Faceless' and 'Pressure Test'

The episodes before "Triggers" were "After Images," which aired on Aug. 13, "Face-to-Faceless" and "Pressure Test which aired back-to-back on Aug. 20. Tyler Posey directed "After Images," which was written by Angela L. Harvey. It showed Scott and his pals looking for a missing werewolf. Plus, Melissa and Argent found a strange body that they investigated.

Linden Ashby directed "Face-to-Faceless" which was written by Will Wallace. It featured Malia, Scott and Lydia being forced to take drastic measures to stop the violence in Beacon Hills. As for Liam, he had to endure some struggles in high school.

"Pressure Test" was directed by Tim Andrew. Jennifer Quintenz wrote the episode. It showed Scott and his friends attempting to protect two new werewolves. Along the way, an unlikely ally joined them in their fight.

"Teen Wolf 6" airs on Fox 8 in Australia. It also airs on MTV in the US at 8-9 pm ET/PT on Sundays. Stay tuned for more "Teen Wolf" spoilers and updates.

Watch 'Teen Wolf' (Season 6B) 'Theo & Liam's Plan' Official Sneak Peek

Source: MTV/YouTube