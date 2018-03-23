Tech Execs Highlight Impact Of Cyber Attacks And Vulnerability In Business Deals

The recently concluded Wall Street Journal CIO Network’s annual meeting reviewed the state of international digital business in relation to mergers and acquisitions. A senior security executive revealed that cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a factor in the decision-making processes toward business transactions.

Weak Cybersecurity Kills Deals

Cyber attacks have cost Australian businesses a whooping US$11.7 million in 2017. From theft of money to damaged reputation to loss of data to loss of customers- businesses have a lot to suffer from cyber attacks. According to market pundits, added to taking security measures in their own operational structure- businesses should also be careful about the security measures taken by the companies they are dealing with.

In other words, weak cybersecurity kills deals.

“Security always plays a huge part when you are about to sign a deal with another company. You can’t let others’ ignorance or negligence about proper security measures ruin your own establishment”, Daniel Soderberg, CEO of fraud detection platform EyeOnPASS told International Business Times Australia. The company has introduced a next-gen fraud detection product which is aimed to secure businesses from account takeover threats online.

Meanwhile, a security firm has recently confirmed that robots or humanoid assistants are also vulnerable to ransomware attackers, alerting businesses to further heighten their network security.

Still A Real Threat: Data Breaches, Account Takeovers

Experts agree that data breaches and account takeover attacks will remain a threat to global businesses. For their part, business developers and decision-makers are not likely to complete an acquisition if there are serious problems in data management and network security.

"As long as there are businesses vulnerable to various kinds of security attacks, cyber criminals will continue to push their limits," Soderberg added in.

Soderberg’s company has come up with a state of the art credential validation platform, backed by cloud-based API which shields sites from compromised data credentials during registration, login as well as change of password. EyeOnPASS manages a huge ever-evolving database that houses 7 billion+ breached credentials – which also include around 2 billion and more unique password credentials. When a user proceeds to authenticate with EyeOnPASS-enabled website, the company’s API will check whether the password or username has been breached. If the data have been compromised, the web application will take the needed remedial steps. Depending on circumstances, a site admin may block authentication completely & ask user to change his/her password. Otherwise, the user will be allowed to login but s/he will get an alert notification saying that her/his credentials have been breached or compromised.

"Security problems at the points of registration, login, and password management could result in huge financial and reputation setbacks for corporations, banks, and financial institutions. No one can be complacent or passive about these things," Soderberg noted, adding that his firm is enabling site owners to protect their users right from the virtual gate.

Data management is also a major concern now for small businesses all over Australia. A new rule could doom a small shop to bankruptcy if the business owner fails to report a network data breach.

Australian Information Commissioner: 'Notify individuals ­affected in case of data breaches'

Businesses that collect customer information with an annual turnover of over $3 million must inform their customers in the event of a data breach. A study about the implications of this new rule reveals about 124,000 businesses are not ready to comply.

"(The shops) might actually have their entire customer database on a simple PC,” Sorin Toma, Xpotentia managing director and University of NSW’s principal adviser on cyber security, told The Australian.

Toma further stated that smaller businesses are not likely to notice when a breach has happened. The Xpotentia study also cited a 2017 Telstra survey, which revealed that 59 percent of Australian companies were attacked by data hackers on a monthly basis.