T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 103 runs from just 58 balls Wednesday as Australia completed a five-wicket victory over England in Game 2 of the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series. Chasing England's total of 155/9 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia notched up 161/5 with nine balls to spare.

Australia are now atop the standings in the inaugural triangular T20 tournament after notching up a comfortable seven-wicket victory over New Zealand at the SCG on Feb. 3.

After captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field, the Aussies dismissed dangerous opener Jason Roy in just the second over before a few solid partnerships consolidated the innings for England. While David Malan, England's unsung hero at the 2017 Ashes, notched up a 36-ball fifty, Alex Hales and captain Eoin Morgan contributed 22 runs apiece.

Australia lost Warner and Chris Lynn within the first four balls of the run-chase. Maxwell came into bat at No. 4 and turned the tide in Australia's favour, adding 78 runs for the third-wicket with opener D'Arcy Short. After English spinner Abdul Rashid dismissed Short in the ninth over, Australia lost Marcus Stoinis (6) and Travis Head (6) in quick succession, giving England a fighting chance. However, Maxwell stayed the course before hitting a six to reach a hundred and finsih the game.

T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell makes England pay

As described by ESPNCricinfo, Maxwell took full advantage of a dropped catch.

"Wickets were followed by runs to guide the Australians home for the second time in as many matches, though Maxwell was fortunate to be reprieved when 53 were still required with six wickets in hand. Lofting Adil Rashid down the ground, he appeared to be caught low down by Jason Roy, but stood his ground for the third umpire to grant Maxwell a second chance as television replays were, as they so often are, inconclusive. He made the most of it, striking a six to win the game and also reach three figures."

The 2018 Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series continues Saturday with another Australia vs England fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The three teams will then fly to New Zealand for the second half of the tournament. The finals will be staged at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, Feb. 21.