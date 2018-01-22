Sydney's western suburbs expected to hit 43 degrees

Sydney temp
A couple shade themselves from the sun under an umbrella on a hot day in Sydney November 20, 2009. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

Parts of Sydney are experiencing a warm start of the year as mid-summer heatwave is felt in much of New South Wales. Sydney's western suburbs like Penrith and Richmond are forecast to hit 43 degrees.

Bourke and other outback towns are forecast to hit 45 degrees on Monday. The prediction comes from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Graeme Brittain, a meteorologist with Weatherzone, has said there is not much cooling for Sydney. He added there is no significant cold front coming through, reports Sydney Morning Herald.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fire weather warning on early Monday. The said warning was for the Sydney, Hunter, southern ranges and central ranges regions.

Those areas were also covered in the NSW Rural Fire Service’s total fire bans amid "severe" fire danger ratings for the day. Those from the Sydney's CBD will likely experience 33 degrees, which is seen as the maximum, with gusty winds to shift from the north to the north-east when the afternoon comes.

According to the fire weather warning posted at Bureau of Meteorology’s site, hot and dry conditions leading to elevated fire danger are forecast for NSW for the remainder of Monday and throughout Tuesday. Severe fire danger is predicted for Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney Region, Southern Ranges and Central Ranges.

Greater humidity and increasing cloud cover can be expected this week, with the most trying days forecasted to come on Thursday and Friday. The bureau said several areas of Sydney will not get a night with the mercury falling below 21 degrees.

Brittain warned it will get quite uncomfortable, especially with the overnight temperatures. These conditions will most likely affect Melbourne. This means tennis players at the Australian Open can possibly be playing their finals in extreme conditions.

Out west, mid-to high-30s is predicted for Penrith for the coming week. Brittain said the suburb near the Blue Mountains will have posted its first four-day run of 40-plus degree days since records started at the site if today’s temperature reaches 40 degrees. He noted that both Penrith and Richmond have had their warmest start to any year.

As for areas predicted to face severe fire danger, the NSW Rural Fire Service recommends monitoring the fire and weather situation through the local radio station. Government websites such as www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au can also be checked for further updates and helpful information on preparing for bushfires. In case of an emergency, call 000.

Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
