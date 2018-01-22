Sydney train crash sends passengers "flying like Superman’, injures about 16

The 41-year-old man fell on Wednesday night on the tracks of the Warwick Farm Railway station and was trapped under the carriage.

A passenger train hit a barrier at Richmond Station after it failed to break on Monday morning, leaving about 16 people injured. Passengers were sent "flying like Superman,” according to one of the witnesses.

The New South Wales Police said the passenger train was slowing to stop at the station when it crashed into a buffer. There were suggestions, based on initial reports, the train derailed.

But Sydney Trains CEO Howard Collins reportedly said it was still on its rails. He said it was "difficult" to say how fast the train was travelling when it hit a barrier.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that about 16 people were injured after the incident. All patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the most serious injury was a suspected fractured leg. A 70-year-old woman was reportedly among the injured.

One passenger was believed to suffer spinal injuries. Some ambulances and rescue helicopters attended the scene.

NSW Ambulance spokesman Paul Turner said it was chaos, but things could have been much worse. He added those who suffered less serious injuries were “very lucky.” Some patients suffer back and neck pain, cuts and bruises.

No one was trapped inside the train, the NSW Police said, although there were earlier reports that claim three passengers were “trapped” and were later freed. Three independent investigations will be conducted following the crash.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the investigations will be run by different agencies-the Office of Transport Safety Investigators, the Office of National Rail Safety Regulator and Safe Work NSW. They are expected to start work immediately.

In a statement, Constance said safety is a main priority. “My thoughts are with Sydney Trains passengers and crew who have been injured after a Waratah train struck a safety barrier at Richmond Station,” his statement further reads.

Sydney Trains made headline again following the crash, which came after its network went into meltdown two weeks ago with delays and station closures. For Collins, the crash is "most unusual occurrence.”

Brett Saunders was on a platform at the station. He said the train did not appear to brake. “(It) crashed at full speed into the barrier sending everyone flying like superman!” he wrote on Facebook, adding it was insane.

East Market Street is closed between March and Windsor Streets, reports news.com.au. Richmond Station has been closed too. Local traffic diversions are in place.