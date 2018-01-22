Sydney train crash sends passengers "flying like Superman’, injures about 16

By on
Sydney Train
The 41-year-old man fell on Wednesday night on the tracks of the Warwick Farm Railway station and was trapped under the carriage. Facebook/Sydney Trains

A passenger train hit a barrier at Richmond Station after it failed to break on Monday morning, leaving about 16 people injured. Passengers were sent "flying like Superman,” according to one of the witnesses.

The New South Wales Police said the passenger train was slowing to stop at the station when it crashed into a buffer. There were suggestions, based on initial reports, the train derailed.

But Sydney Trains CEO Howard Collins reportedly said it was still on its rails. He said it was "difficult" to say how fast the train was travelling when it hit a barrier.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that about 16 people were injured after the incident. All patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the most serious injury was a suspected fractured leg. A 70-year-old woman was reportedly among the injured.

One passenger was believed to suffer spinal injuries. Some ambulances and rescue helicopters attended the scene.

NSW Ambulance spokesman Paul Turner said it was chaos, but things could have been much worse. He added those who suffered less serious injuries were “very lucky.” Some patients suffer back and neck pain, cuts and bruises.

No one was trapped inside the train, the NSW Police said, although there were earlier reports that claim three passengers were “trapped” and were later freed. Three independent investigations will be conducted following the crash.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the investigations will be run by different agencies-the Office of Transport Safety Investigators, the Office of National Rail Safety Regulator and Safe Work NSW. They are expected to start work immediately.

In a statement, Constance said safety is a main priority. “My thoughts are with Sydney Trains passengers and crew who have been injured after a Waratah train struck a safety barrier at Richmond Station,” his statement further reads.

Sydney Trains made headline again following the crash, which came after its network went into meltdown two weeks ago with delays and station closures. For Collins, the crash is "most unusual occurrence.”

Brett Saunders was on a platform at the station. He said the train did not appear to brake. “(It) crashed at full speed into the barrier sending everyone flying like superman!” he wrote on Facebook, adding it was insane.

East Market Street is closed between March and Windsor Streets, reports news.com.au. Richmond Station has been closed too. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Eagles vs Vikings live stream: Watch 2018 NFC Championship online
Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online
Rockets 'are better' than the Warriors, says Clint Capela
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: First scene leaks
‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Chandler Riggs exit
'Coronation Street' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Production designer teases Jamie and Claire cabin
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor
'General Hospital' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car