Sydney property prices stumble but expert says sellers shouldn't worry

By on
Sydney residents walk past a newly-completed apartment development in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Zetland, June 24, 2015.
Sydney residents walk past a newly-completed apartment development in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Zetland, June 24, 2015. Reuters/Jason Reed

Property prices have dropped over six percent in some parts of Sydney. Some experts say the five-year property boom here is coming to an end.

According to Fairfax Media, Sydney’s inner-city and eastern suburbs have taken the biggest hits as the property boom comes to an ends, along with apartments on the lower north shore. The city’s median house price dropped 1.9 percent to $1,167,516 over the past three months, Domain revealed.

Prices in inner-city and in the eastern suburbs fell by a huge six percent to a median of $2.17 million. Meanwhile, north shore apartments have tumbled 6.7 percent. AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver has confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that Sydney market has “truly cooled.”

On the positive side, Oliver said he did not foresee a crash. However, prices might fall 10 percent.

But the downturn is inevitable after such strong price growth like what the city had seen over the past five years, according to Matthew Tiller, head of research at LJ Hooker. He added the market moves in cycles and “we’ve reached the top.”

Hooker said it is going to slow down. “There's a period of price moderation is inevitable after that, especially after the recent crackdown from APRA (Australian Prudential Regulation Authority), with some lending restrictions,” he added, according to news.com.au.

Hooker explained the reason Sydney’s inner-city and eastern suburbs have been hit is due to the high median price in the areas. “There’s a limited market once prices reach that level, and once you get an increase in listings, with more choice in the market, and you get a slowdown of buyers in that price category,” he added.

He said it should not cause worry to sellers because even though auction clearance rates have dropped, they remain between 65 and 70 percent. Hooker also pointed out that there has been several buyers who have missed out over the past two or three years, and they are still sitting on the sidelines waiting for more choice to come into the market and for the heat to come out.

For Laing Real Estate in Potts Point managing director Vicky Laing, timing is an important factor. She said there will be a tightening in the market at particular times, like over school holidays and winter. She also recognised that demand for apartments remains very high in places like Marrickville and Randwick amid low demand in some suburbs.

Fox Business/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Rafael Nadal extends winning streak to 14, improves to 63-9 in 2017
Andrew Wiggins signs five-year max extension with Timberwolves
Nick Kyrgios accused of match-fixing by former NRL stars
Conor McGregor, WWE close to agreeing to WrestleMania deal
Golden State Warriors to find minutes for rookie Jordan Bell
Golden State Warriors to find minutes for rookie Jordan Bell
Michael Jordan believes super teams are ruining the NBA
Michael Jordan believes super teams are ruining the NBA
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 teaser: Lagertha takes aim with flaming arrow
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 episode 2 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3: Inside the world of episode 5
Meghan Markle’s London vehicle is biggest ‘clue’ of engagement to Prince Harry
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Some 'weird stuff' coming up
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Dave Filoni teases details
Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket
Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car