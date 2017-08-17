Sydney crashes out of top 10 in world’s most liveable

By on
Sydney Harbour Bridge
The lights of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge can be seen before they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 19, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Melbourne has once again secured the top spot in an annual report on the best global cities to live in. Sydney, on the other hand, crashed out of the global top 10.

The 2017 Global Liveability Ranking, released by the Economist Intelligence Unit Wednesday, puts Sydney at 11. The report says a key reason for its fall from the top 10 was “heightened concerns” over terrorism.

“Sydney in Australia is another city that has seen a decline in its ranking, reflecting growing concerns over possible terror attacks in the past three years,” the EIU report states. Australia’s largest city was down from seventh place over a year ago.

The report looked into several factors including access to healthcare, food, temperature, public transportation and crime. Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore thinks transport has something to do with Sydney’s slip.

“On global scales for cities, Sydney performs strongly on most factors but we’ve been sliding down the scale over the past few years and the significant gap is transport,” news.com.au quoted Moore as saying. She added Sydney could not get people in and out of it in a timely and predictable manner.

Despite Sydney’s slip in the ranking, the report said all the world’s 65 top cities were all very liveable. Here are top ten most liveable cities: Melbourne , Vienna , Vancouver , Toronto , Calgary , Adelaide , Perth , Auckland , Helsinki and Hamburg.

Melbourne on top

Melbourne is soaring on top of the global ranking after scoring solid marks for healthcare, education and infrastructure. Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle said the result is an amazing feat that all Melburnians must be proud of.

Doyle said no other city in the world has led EIU’s Liveability index for seven consecutive years. He believes the accolade is a significant selling point for the city. He said it is specifically important in attracting international students, business owners to invest and move in Melbourne, for the best and brightest people to make the city their home and for tourists to visit.

The report found that 12 cities globally saw liveability improved while six cities recorded declines. Many of the improving cities were based in Asia. Singapore, Shanghai, Bandar Seri Begawan, Phnom Penh, Colombo and Port Moresby see improvements.

Ultimately, the report shows that global liveability is finally improving after years of steady declines. The world has seen a global economic crisis, anti-austerity riots, refugee crisis, a European currency crisis and much more. 

Wall Street Journal/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Tesla hopes to accomplish SA battery, Model 3 and more by 2020
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Female pro road racer dies while filming ‘Deadpool 2’
Paris Hilton: Women accusing ‘charming’ Trump of sex assault only want fame
Kit Harington shares his approach to dragon scene
More 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' movies coming, producer says
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 16: Rita accuses Gemma of stealing
'Coronation Street' Aug. 16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Poldark' season 4 script read through begins; Plot details teased
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car