Sydney boy, 5, fatally stabbed during alleged domestic violence dispute

By @chelean on
NYPD crime scene tape is seen at the site of a shooting at the corner of Marcus Garvey Blvd. and Pulaski Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 9, 2012.
NYPD crime scene tape is seen at the site of a shooting at the corner of Marcus Garvey Blvd. and Pulaski Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 9, 2012. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

A 5-year-old boy was killed after being stabbed in what is believed to be a domestic violence incident in Sydney on Friday morning. He died shortly after arriving at the Children’s Hospital in Westmead.

According to NSW police, emergency services were called to Moseley Street, Carlingford, about 7 a.m. on Friday. They found the boy with stab wounds upon their arrival.

The boy was in a critical condition when he was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital by police escort. He died about 20 minutes later. Police said the knife that was used to stab the boy has been located.

A woman in her 60s was also treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for shock. She was said to be the grandmother and the one who took him to safety in a nearby street and called triple zero.

A 36-year-old man who is related to the child has been arrested. He is expected to be charged.

“The level of violence is horrendous,” Superintendent Rob Critchlow said. He described the incident as a “horrible and brutal crime against a very young, defenceless boy.”

He also praised the efforts of the grandmother to save the child, even though the boy ultimately succumbed to his injuries. “She’s been presented with something terrible and done her best to get the young boy to safety and to get him treatment,” he said.

“Sadly, despite her best efforts, there was nothing more she could have done. We’re grateful to her for what she did do at the scene. She’s physically uninjured at this point, which we’re pleased about. She’s also assisting our investigation.”

The boy’s mother was not in the house at the time of the incident. She is now at the hospital.

Police said a second crime scene has been established at a home on Paul Place.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Changes being made to ‘After Trek’ talk show
‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan answers fan questions
‘Mortal Engines’: Museum apprentice and an assassin
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis talks about Rollo
'Top Gun: Maverick': Val Kilmer to reprise role
‘Top Gun 2’: First casting revealed
'Avengers 4': How Jeremy Renner came through, despite injury
‘Avengers 4’: Jeremy Renner filmed with broken arms
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car