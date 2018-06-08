Sydney boy, 5, fatally stabbed during alleged domestic violence dispute

NYPD crime scene tape is seen at the site of a shooting at the corner of Marcus Garvey Blvd. and Pulaski Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 9, 2012.

A 5-year-old boy was killed after being stabbed in what is believed to be a domestic violence incident in Sydney on Friday morning. He died shortly after arriving at the Children’s Hospital in Westmead.

According to NSW police, emergency services were called to Moseley Street, Carlingford, about 7 a.m. on Friday. They found the boy with stab wounds upon their arrival.

The boy was in a critical condition when he was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital by police escort. He died about 20 minutes later. Police said the knife that was used to stab the boy has been located.

A woman in her 60s was also treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for shock. She was said to be the grandmother and the one who took him to safety in a nearby street and called triple zero.

A 36-year-old man who is related to the child has been arrested. He is expected to be charged.

“The level of violence is horrendous,” Superintendent Rob Critchlow said. He described the incident as a “horrible and brutal crime against a very young, defenceless boy.”

He also praised the efforts of the grandmother to save the child, even though the boy ultimately succumbed to his injuries. “She’s been presented with something terrible and done her best to get the young boy to safety and to get him treatment,” he said.

“Sadly, despite her best efforts, there was nothing more she could have done. We’re grateful to her for what she did do at the scene. She’s physically uninjured at this point, which we’re pleased about. She’s also assisting our investigation.”

The boy’s mother was not in the house at the time of the incident. She is now at the hospital.

Police said a second crime scene has been established at a home on Paul Place.