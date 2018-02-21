Suspected North Korean cyber espionage group reportedly expands operations' sophistication and scope

People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014.

People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

A suspected North Korean cyber espionage group's operations were expanding in sophistication and scope, a new analysis has suggested. There were fears that the group’s recent activity laid the groundwork for attacks.

Earlier this month, a California-based cybersecurity company FireEye published a blog which detailed the use of an Adobe Flash zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2018-4878) by a suspected North Korean cyber espionage group. The company now track that group as APT37 (Reaper).

In an analysis of APT37’s activity, it found that the group’s operations are expanding, with a toolset that includes access to zero-day vulnerabilities and wiper malware. “We assess with high confidence that this activity is carried out on behalf of the North Korean government given malware development artifacts and targeting that aligns with North Korean state interests,” FireEye wrote.

It appeared that North Korea has been utilising previously unidentified holes in the Internet in order to carry out cyberespionage. That could possibly transform into cyberattacks.

There have been allegations that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s cyberwarriors were causing huge disruptions in the past years, which include a hack on Sony Pictures in 2014 as well as the WannaCry ransomware worm last year, which affected companies, banks and hospitals around the world. There were also reported attacks on South Korean servers.

The North Korean regime has reportedly funnelled a big amount of money and invested time into building a cyber-army that could outsmart technologically advanced countries like South Korea. North Korea was accused of attacks in South Korea, such as the hacking of a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange.

The Washington Post reports FireEye as saying that it has “high confidence” that a cyberespionage group it has identified was responsible for a number of attacks, not only in South Korea but also in Japan, Vietnam and the Middle East. There were suggestions that Lazarus, the collective that launched the attack on Sony has links to the North Korean regime.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources reportedly revealed that the United States was drawing up plans for cyber attacks on North Korea as Pyongyang said it is ready for "both dialogue and war.” Washington's potential plans could focus on digital instead of conventional warfare.

A cyber attack could prevent the loss of lives and it could cripple Pyongyang's online communications. It would negatively impact its ability to control its military. The Worldwide Threat Assessment has forecasted an increased potential for attacks in the cyber-realm.