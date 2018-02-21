Suspected North Korean cyber espionage group reportedly expands operations' sophistication and scope

By on
Cyber security
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

A suspected North Korean cyber espionage group's operations were expanding in sophistication and scope, a new analysis has suggested. There were fears that the group’s recent activity laid the groundwork for attacks.

Earlier this month, a California-based cybersecurity company FireEye published a blog which detailed the use of an Adobe Flash zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2018-4878) by a suspected North Korean cyber espionage group. The company now track that group as APT37 (Reaper).

In an analysis of APT37’s activity, it found that the group’s operations are expanding, with a toolset that includes access to zero-day vulnerabilities and wiper malware. “We assess with high confidence that this activity is carried out on behalf of the North Korean government given malware development artifacts and targeting that aligns with North Korean state interests,” FireEye wrote.

It appeared that North Korea has been utilising previously unidentified holes in the Internet in order to carry out cyberespionage. That could possibly transform into cyberattacks.

There have been allegations that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s cyberwarriors were causing huge disruptions in the past years, which include a hack on Sony Pictures in 2014 as well as the WannaCry ransomware worm last year, which affected companies, banks and hospitals around the world. There were also reported attacks on South Korean servers.

The North Korean regime has reportedly funnelled a big amount of money and invested time into building a cyber-army that could outsmart technologically advanced countries like South Korea. North Korea was accused of attacks in South Korea, such as the hacking of a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange.

The Washington Post reports FireEye as saying that it has “high confidence” that a cyberespionage group it has identified was responsible for a number of attacks, not only in South Korea but also in Japan, Vietnam and the Middle East. There were suggestions that Lazarus, the collective that launched the attack on Sony has links to the North Korean regime.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources reportedly revealed that the United States was drawing up plans for cyber attacks on North Korea as Pyongyang said it is ready for "both dialogue and war.” Washington's potential plans could focus on digital instead of conventional warfare.

A cyber attack could prevent the loss of lives and it could cripple Pyongyang's online communications. It would negatively impact its ability to control its military. The Worldwide Threat Assessment has forecasted an increased potential for attacks in the cyber-realm.

Related
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: New pictures of Brianna and Laoghaire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Focus on crime lords
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Big time jump confirmed
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: More crossovers possible
'The 100' season 5 teaser pictures
‘The 100’ season 5: Jason Rothenberg shares stills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car