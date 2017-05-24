'Survivor Game Changers' Season Finale spoilers: The remaining castaways battle it out in 'No Good Deed Goes Unpunished' [VIDEOS]

Jeff Probst, the host of 'Survivor: Cook Islands', poses for photographers after taping the show's season finale in Los Angeles December 17, 2006. Probst is still the host of "Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands," which is the reality show's 34th season.

"Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands," will have an upcoming episode titled "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished," which is also the show's two-hour Season Finale. It will air in the US on May 24 on CBS. The 12th episode will feature the remaining castaways Aubry Bracco, Brad Culpepper, Cirie Fields, Sarah Lacina, Troyzan Robertson and Tai Trang fighting it out to emerge as the ultimate survivor this season. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Survivor' Season 34 spoilers. Read only if you want to find out more about this episode.

According to a press release from CBS, there will be a historic tribal council in the "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished" episode. This will be quite shocking for one of the castaways that will be blindsided by a surprising move. After this episode, the sole Survivor will be announced at the one-hour live Reunion episode that will be aired afterward. The winner will be awarded by perennial "Survivor" host Jeff Probst with the $1 million (AU$1,339,100) prize check.

'Survivor' 2017brecap: 'Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow'

The episode before "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished" was "Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow," which aired on CBS on May 17. It showed the Maku Maku tribe castaways after the previous Tribal Council wherein they voted out Sierra. As Sarah expected, Sierra passed on her Legacy Advantage to her. It will give her immunity when only six people are left in the game. She also has another advantage which allows her to steal a vote from another tribemate.

The show featured two Immunity Challenges and Tribal Councils. The first Immunity Challenge required the castaways to build a house of cards. Aubry won that challenge and finished it in just six minutes. She was able to beat former "Survivor" contestant John Cochran's 17 minute-record. In the first Tribal Council of the episode, Andrea got voted out. Andrea became the sixth jury member.

After Andrea was eliminated from the game, the castaways returned to camp. However, the challenges were far from over because they had to battle it out for another Immunity Challenge. It involved being perched on top of a pole in the ocean and solving a puzzle. In the end, Brad won immunity making him safe for the second Tribal Council.

The Tribal Council was full of drama when Cirie tried to use Sarah's advantage to steal a vote. However, Sarah pointed out that the advantage is nontransferable that's why Cirie can't use it. Chaos ensued afterward as the castaways went to their alliances and whispered in front of Jeff and the jury. When they all settled down, they finally got to vote. Then, Jeff revealed that Michaela will be ousted from the game because she got the most number of votes.

"Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands" airs on Thursdays in Australia at 7.30 pm on 9Go! The long-running reality show also airs on Wednesdays in the US from 8-9 pm EST on CBS.

Watch the "Survivor" videos from the show's Facebook (FB) page:

