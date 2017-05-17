'Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands' episode 11 spoilers: Double tribal councils shock the castaways in 'Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow' [VIDEO]

CBS "Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands" which is still hosted by Jeff Probst, will have an upcoming episode titled "Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow." It will air on May 17 in the US on CBS. The 11th episode will have two tribal councils that will shock the remaining castaways. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains 'Survivor' Season 34 spoilers. Continue reading only if you want to find out more about this episode.

According to a press release from CBS, there will be two shocking tribal councils in the "Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow" episode. Only six castaways will remain after the double elimination in this season's penultimate episode. Before the tribal councils, the castaways must battle each other in an exciting challenge that could be the key to their survival in the game.

'Survivor' recap: 'It is Not a High Without a Low'

'Full Tilt Boogey' reward challenge

The episode before "Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow" was "It is Not a High Without a Low," which aired on CBS on May 10. It showed the aftermath of Zeke Smith's elimination. The castaways participated in the "Full Tilt Boogey" Reward challenge wherein three teams of three had to race through some obstacles while being tethered together. After finishing that round, they had to go to a table and remove some ropes to get a key. The key opened a set of bean bags which they used to hit a series of targets.

Quality time with loved ones

Andrea, Brad and Aubry's team won the reward which also includes a chance to spend time with their respective loved ones while having a barbeque. The winners were joined by their loved ones such as Aubry's sister Carrie, Andrea's mum Linda and Brad's wife Monica, who was also part of the "Survivor One World and Blood vs Water." They chose to invite Sarah and her husband Wyatt as well as Cirie and her son Jared to go with them to the barbeque.

Unfortunately, their choices didn't sit well with Michaela, who was disappointed that they left her out of the reward. This led her to join a final four pact with Tai, Troyzan and Michaela.

'Can't Buoy Me Love' Immunity challenge

The Immunity challenge called "Can't Buoy Me Love" featured the castaways balancing on a small perch while holding a buoy that has two handles. The last one standing won immunity and it was Brad who emerged victorious among them.

'Survivor' 2017 Tribal Council

The alliance in the Maku Maku tribe talked about voting out Sierra in Tribal Council. Meanwhile, the other players planned on voting out Andrea. However, Sarah convinced Michaela and Tai to vote against Sierra. Sierra told Sarah earlier that she has the legacy advantage and she's willing to vote anyone or even pass it down to Sarah if she gets eliminated in the game.

In the end, Sarah's plan worked out because the majority alliance (Andrea, Aubry, Cirie, Michaela, Sarah and Tai) voted out Sierra. As for the rest of the tribe, Brad, Sierra and Troyzan voted for Sarah. Sierra kept her promise to Sarah and passed down the legacy advantage to her. After Sierra's elimination, the remaining "Survivor" Season 34 Maku Maku tribe members are: Andrea Boehlke, Aubry Bracco, Brad Culpepper, Cirie Fields, Michaela Bradshaw, Sarah Lacina, Tai Trang and Troyzan Robertson.

"Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands" airs in Australia on Thursdays at 7.30 pm on 9GO! It airs in the US on Wednesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Watch The 'Survivor' Season 34 'Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow' preview video below:

