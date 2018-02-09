‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ recap: The best thing is the last scene

By @chelean on
Danneel Ackles as Sister Jo/Anael in "Supernatural" 13x13 "Devil's Bargain"
Danneel Ackles as Sister Jo/Anael in "Supernatural" 13x13 "Devil's Bargain" YouTube/The CW Television Network

“Supernatural” season 13 episode 13 has blessed fans not only with the arrival of Danneel Ackles’ Sister Jo, but also with the return of one of the most beloved characters of all time. In “Devil’s Bargain,” Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) have reunited with Castiel (Misha Collins), while a powerful faith healer struck a bargain with the devil.

The following contains spoilers from ‘Supernatural’ 13x13. The episode aired in the US on Thursday on The CW. Australia airs several episodes behind on Eleven on Mondays.

Following last week’s episode in which Castiel stabbed Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) after they escaped Asmodeus’ (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) prison, Cas made his way to the bunker and told the boys what happened in the past weeks he was gone. Lucifer, meanwhile, found a cupid and stole his grace. He is still more human, though, and so he needed someone to help him.

Enter Sister Jo, a faith healer who is so powerful that she her hands glow as she heals people. The character was hyped as human, but she’s actually a low-level angel named Anael, who became a “businesswoman” after the fall of the angels in season 9. Lucifer wanted to drain her angel grace for himself, but she convinced him to just take some and let her recuperate so he could drink grace from her whenever he needed it. In exchange, she got to keep her life.

While tracking Lucifer through Anael, the Winchesters and Cas encountered Ketch (David Haydn-Jones), who was working for Asmodeus. Ketch proposed an alliance, but they refused. They put him on Baby’s trunk unconscious, and he was able to help them later during a losing encounter with Lucifer. He was then able to convince them to let him join them.

Anael proved to be loyal to Lucifer. She sided with him even after gaining the Winchesters’ trust. She also helped him gain heaven’s trust, allowing him to rule the angels once more.

Meanwhile, Donatello the prophet (Keith Szarabajka), who was asked by the Winchesters to decipher a demon tablet, was spellbound by Asmodeus to report to him whatever he found on the tablet.

Asmodeus later revealed to Ketch that he has an archangel blade in possession, but it is only effective if wielded by another archangel. That’s when he also revealed that he has Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr) locked up with mouth sewn shut.

‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ review

The appearance of Jo/Anael was one of the most anticipated events in the show. While her character was suggested to be neutral, it didn’t look that way. In this episode, one of her first appearances, she was fully on Lucifer’s side. She was already presented with an opportunity to escape him, but she did not want to go back to her mundane, dead end job in heaven and her lowly rank anymore. Siding with Lucifer could prove to be her greatest achievement yet.

Even though Danneel previously said Jo wouldn’t be a love interest to Dean (Jensen is her real life husband) or to anyone in the show, her character was still depicted in suggestively sexual scene with Lucifer. It’s completely unnecessary and a disservice to a promising female character. Anael could have been a great villain without the gratuitous motel scene.

Sam and Dean reuniting with Castiel is the second best thing about this episode. The first is the revelation that Gabriel is still alive, albeit in a wretched state. The youngest archangel is the hero that Team Free Will deserves.

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers frontrunners to land Marquese Chriss
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Kanan may return
'Deadpool 2' official trailer: Meet Cable
'Bull' season 2 episode 15 spoilers
Sam Heughan wants Colin O’Donoghue’s hook
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III' spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 15 preview: First look at Kronos
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car