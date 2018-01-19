‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist

“Supernatural” season 13 episode 10 was wonderfully dominated by women for the first time ever. The episode was a backdoor pilot to “Wayward Sisters,” a possible spin-off of the show.

Spoilers are included below. “Wayward Sisters” aired Thursday on The CW in the US. Australia’s Channel Eleven started airing “Supernatural” season 13 episodes one and two on Monday.

Three days after Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) disappeared to an alternate universe, Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) called on Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) to return home and help them find the brothers. Jody had another reason she wanted Claire home, though. Psychic Patience Turner (Clark Backo) ran away from home to warn Jody about her vision of Claire dying.

Together with Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), Jody’s other unofficial adopted daughter, they piece together clues to find the Winchesters. They located Kaia Nieves (Yadira Guevarra-Prip), a dream walker who helped Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Sam and Dean to find Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) in another alternate universe in the previous episode. Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) joined in the search.

The group found out that there had been monsters that entered the same portal that Sam and Dean disappeared to and that the portal was still open. Claire and Kaia entered the rift as the rest fought off the monsters. They were able to rescue the brothers but to the expense of Kaia’s life. Claire was devastated that her newfound friend died just after promising her that she would keep her safe.

As Sam and Dean thanked the girls and left, Claire stayed home because she needed the girls. She also vowed to avenge Kaia’s death.

Sam and Dean and the mysterious cloaked figure

It wasn’t a dinosaur but a gigantic monster. In episode 9, “The Bad Place,” Sam and Dean were thrown to an alternate universe where it seemed dinosaurs roam. They subsisted for three days but were captured and shackled to a tree by a mysterious cloaked figure who appeared to have intended to feed them to the giant monster.

Fortunately, they were rescued by Claire and Kaia before feeding time. But as they were about to exit the portal, the cloaked figure killed Kaia. Sam, Dean and Claire were able to exit the world before the rift closed for good.

Later, another rift opened, and this time the mysterious hooded person entered their universe. The cloaked figure was then revealed to be an alternate universe version of Kaia.

‘Supernatural’ 13x10 ‘Wayward Sisters’ review

The episode was touted to be a powerhouse of fierce women of “Supernatural,” and it delivered exactly that. From a male-dominated show where only a handful of women were able to survive, “Wayward Sisters” was both refreshing and electrifying.

Claire has gone from reluctant and inexperienced to independent and fierce over the years. It appeared that she could take cases on her own with ease, something that Sam and Dean took years to master while relying on each other.

Jody was still phenomenal as the de facto mother and leader of the family, while Donna could still lighten up even the most serious of situations. Each was great on her own, but together, those two were fantastic.

Both Patience and Alex helped make the family complete, but they were underused in this episode. Although they had their moments, it seems that the big scenes were left to the others.

Kaia was a promising character, which was why her unexpected death was upsetting. It remains to be seen if the alternate universe Kaia is any good or if she would have the same charisma as the original one. Perhaps that Kaia is like the evil version of herself, much like there was an evil version of the sweet Charlie.

For the Wayward Sisters to come together, it was necessary for Sam and Dean to disappear for a while and wait to be rescued. That’s actually what they had done this episode, which was uncharacteristic for them. When they were tied to a tree, they really did act helpless. It’s as if they deliberately did nothing so the girls could act as heroes. The girls were heroes, but Sam and Dean could have acted like themselves and tried everything they could. But there was nothing.