‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean

By @chelean on
Misha Collins as Castiel in 'Supernatural' season 11 episode 12 'Alpha and Omega'
Misha Collins as Castiel in 'Supernatural' season 11 episode 12 'Alpha and Omega' CWTV.com/shows/supernatural/

“Supernatural” season 13 episode 5 has brought back two beloved characters, for real this time. “Advanced Thanatology” also teased Castiel’s (Misha Collins) highly anticipated reunion with the Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles).

Spoilers for ‘Supernatural season 13 episode 1’ are below. Season 12 aired in Australia on Eleven.

The boys, minus Jack (Alex Calvert), headed to work on a case together. It was supposed to be a typical case where they would bust out and vanquish supernatural beings. But when a traumatised kid that they were supposed to help went missing from his home, Sam and Dean had to go to an old asylum where a doctor lobotomised all his patients to find Shawn, the missing teen.

Sam and Dean were able to vanquish the doctor’s spirit, but the kid, who was later found to be dead, was still missing. They figured the spirits of the doctor’s victims were still trapped on the other side of the veil that’s why they couldn’t talk to them. Dean then injected himself with a serum to make his heart stop so he could talk to the spirits.

Billie, the new Death

The reaper who welcomed Dean from the veil had to complain to the new Death about Dean being dead, and so Death, who turned out to be the newly promoted Billie the reaper (Lisa Berry), appeared before Dean. She explained that when Dean killed Death (Julian Richings) in the season 23 finale, the next reaper to be killed (Billie, who was killed by Castiel last season) had to take his place.

She wanted Dean to tell her how they were able to go to the alternate universe. Dean told her in exchange for the freedom of the trapped ghosts at the asylum. The fact that Dean did not ask Billie for his own life was proof that Dean had changed. As Billie pointed out, the older Winchester had already given up on life, to which Dean admitted that with so many losses recently, he just didn’t think he’d be useful anymore.

Billie the new Death told him that he and Sam were important, and so he must go back and continue living. When Dean asked her if their mum, Mary (Samantha Smith), was still alive, Billie sent him back without answering his question.

Castiel’s return and Dean’s reaction

Since Jack unknowingly summoned Castiel from the empty – a place where it’s just nothing, where all dead angels go – the Winchester’s angel was able to annoy the empty entity enough to send him back on Earth. It’s no secret that episode 5 would be the one where Castiel would finally return to Sam and Dean. And that happened in the very last second of the episode.

As the brothers were driving home to the bunker after solving the case, Dean received a call that made him drive to a dingy alley. It was not revealed who called him, but viewers can perhaps guess that the voice on the other line said something like, “Hello, Dean.”

On the alley was a phone booth, and beside it was Castiel, who turned around dramatically and looked at Dean with such longing in his eyes. Dean looked like he couldn’t believe that the angel was back. Sam’s reaction, noticeably, wasn’t the focus; he wasn’t even in the shot. The episode ended there, without anyone saying a word.

Sam had been unusually nice to Dean in the episode because he knew his brother was suffering even if Dean wouldn’t admit it. He even invited him to a strip club, which he himself didn’t like going to, in a bid to make Dean happy. Dean declined but it was later revealed that he had gone there alone anyway.

Dean earlier admitted to Sam that he was not fine, that he needed a win after all that had happened. Could Castiel’s return be considered a win for him?

Next week, “Supernatural” will see Sam and Dean and Castiel and Jack taking on a case in the American West, to the delight of Dean, who loves all things cowboys.

Related
Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell shares his thoughts
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will start with a battle
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 10: Katie helps Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
'Outlander' season 3 episode 9 preview: Wild ride to Jamaica
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie and Claire on rescue mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car