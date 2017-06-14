'Super Mario Odyssey' offers new twists for open world gamers this October [VIDEO]

One of the highly anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch is "Super Mario Odyssey" and folks just got a glimpse of things to come from the officially released trailer. The first thing that most would notice is the T-Rex, prepping the way for Mario to make his grand entrance.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is the latest installment from the ever-changing worlds and renditions of the famed plumber, packed with expected impressive graphics and new goals in a seemingly endless world. Despite the changes in graphics and landscape, one thing is for sure – there will be lots of new stuff for Mario lovers to embark on plus new twists.

In past Super Mario games, most may have noticed the change in hats and outfits. In "Super Mario Odyssey," the same is expected with additional tweaks. In the trailer, Super Mario’s cap hints at several things. It looks like it will act as a channel for Mario to go in between worlds or an igniter of sorts when tossed and placed on certain items in the game. Pair those up with crazy outfits shown in the trailer and you get a character likely to try and fit into places his feed (and hat) will take him.

Aside from the T-Rex which made a "Jurassic Park-like" entrance, the other familiar characters for "Super Mario Odyssey" are also around. There are also the "Goombas" and "Koopas" which Mario will have to deal with. Mario seems to be equipped with a lot of things, including the ability to control robots, rockets, a taxi cab and even a human, Screen Rant noted.

Even if the "Super Mario Odyssey" trailer had only about two-minutes of runtime, it is pretty clear that gamers will have a lot to look forward to once the game is officially released on Oct. 27, 2017. Similar to other versions of Super Mario worlds, the latest installment on the Nintendo Switch promises to keep players hooked, taking on the challenges and cover ground which looks seemingly endless.

Of course, "Super Mario Odyssey" is just one of many game titles expected for the Nintendo Switch. All that however starts with the iconic plumber, a must-have game that players always look forward to. For those who missed it, the trailer can be viewed below. More details and plots for "Super Mario Odyssey" should come out in the following months so make sure to check back with us here on IBT AU.