Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are on the cusp of a sixth Super Bowl title. The Patriots will defend their NFL championship against Doug Pederson's young Philadelphia Eagles squad at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

Brady led the Patriots to a 24-20 victory Sunday over the in-form Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. It was the 54th time when Brady engineered a late game-winning play to lead New England to a win from a fourth-quarter deficit. Wide Receiver Danny Amendola, who had two crucial touchdowns in the victory, showered praise on the greatness of Brady.

"Tommy’s the best. He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever met physically (and) mentally. If there is anything that happens to Tom, I know he can handle it. It was unfortunate to see him get injured mid-week. I know mentally it probably stressed him out a bit, and physically I know it’s hard to throw a football with stitches in your thumb. Everybody knows how tough he is. Everybody knows that he’s our leader. It’s a testament to his career, his personality, the man he is. Not only is he the best player in our locker room, but he gets everybody else to play well and step their game up and that’s why he’s the best," Amendola, via ESPN.

The Eagles, playing for their franchise-first Lombardi Trophy, shocked the world Sunday by upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game at the Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia was the strong underdog into the fixture, after star quarterback Carson Wentz underwent season-ending ACL surgery in Dec. 2017. In Wentz' absence, backup Nick Foles has done an admirable job in the team's victories over the Atlanta Falcons (15-10) in the NFL Divisional playoffs and Sunday's win over the Vikings (38-7).

When is Super Bowl 52?

Super Bowl LII will be staged Sunday, Feb. 4 starting 6:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Tuesday AEDT). According to Vegas odds makers, the Eagles are the biggest Super Bowl underdogs since the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. At Super Bowl XLIII, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a thrilling 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.