Super Bowl 2018 live stream: How to watch Super Bowl in Australia

Jan 31, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General overall view of NFL official Wilson football at U.S. Bank Stadium prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Jan 31, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General overall view of NFL official Wilson football at U.S. Bank Stadium prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee

Super Bowl 52, America's most cherished annual showpiece event, will emanate from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday (Monday AEDT). This year's NFL championship game will feature a showdown between the dynastic New England Patriots and Doug Pederson's young Philadelphia Eagles squad.

A year ago, the Patriots pulled off the largest comeback in Super Bowl history when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime after trailing by as many 25 points in the third quarter. After leading the Patriots to their fifth championship, Tom Brady cemented him as the undisputed quarterback in NFL history. Brady will have the opportunity to further his legacy when he faces an Eagles team sans star quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent season-ending ACL surgery in Dec. 2017.

According to Las Vegas odds makers, the Philadelphia Eagles are the biggest Super Bowl underdogs since the Arizona Cardinals in 2009 (Super Bowl XLIII). However, Brady is not willing to underestimate Pederson's spirited team, especially their highly touted defensive line.

"A lot of times I tell our team: 'Whatever it takes, don't ever let up'. Because I've always believed that until the clock runs out, it's never over. We were down in this game last year by a big margin. You don't want to be in those positions but if you are, you play to the end," Brady said ahead of Sunday, when asked if the Eagles were the easiest opponent he had faced in eighth Super Bowl appearances.

Though Brady and the Patriots are overwhelming favourites to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy, the young Eagles team put the league on notice when they upset the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game last month. In Wentz' absence, back-up quarterback Nick Foles has done an admirable job in the team's wins over the Atlanta Falcons (15-10) in the Divisional playoffs and against the Vikings (38-7).

Coach Pederson wants his team to embrace the 'underdog mentality' going into the biggest game of their lives. "I think that's the mentality of our football team, and I'm OK with that. I've been an underdog my whole career, my whole life. Everything I've done, I either haven't been good enough or something negative has been written or said, and I just blow it off. Our guys don't read into too much about what's written or said. We know the opponent we're going against. But it's about what we do, and how well they prepare and get themselves ready to go." Super Bowl LII live streaming, Super Bowl 52 live streaming, Super Bowl 2018 live streaming and Patriots vs Eagles live streaming info follows.

Super Bowl 2018: Everything you need to know

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. (ET) 5:30 p.m. (Local Time, CT)

In Australia: Monday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m. (AEDT)

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC (USA), ESPN, Seven Network (Australia)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Super Bowl Odds: Patriots 4.5-point favourites (via Odds Shark)

Halftime show: Justin Timberlake

National anthem: Pink

Super Bowl LII Live Stream: How to watch Super Bowl in Australia

USA: Verizon NFL Mobile | NBCSports.com

Australia: Foxtel Go | Plus 7 | Watch ESPN

Global: NFL Game Pass