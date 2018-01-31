'Suits' season 7 return date and plot synopsis

The next part of “Suits” season 7 will premiere on March 28. This will be the last time that the fans will get to see Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and the show will also setup the spin-off series with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as the lead character.

The TV series has been renewed for season 8, Deadline reports. However, Mike and Rachel, the two major characters that have been a part of the show since the very beginning, will not be coming back after this season.

Mike and Rachel are set to get married by the end of season 7. The finale episode is said to be a two-hour long marathon, which will not only feature the wedding but also set up the spin-off series. Although the plot will setup the spin-off series there has been no decision yet on actually making it.

Talking about his exit from the show, Adams said that his character has taught him about “commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself.” The actor also thanked all the fans and his colleagues.

The report notes that even though Mike has exited the show it doesn’t mean that the fans will never get to see him again. Gina was supposed to be gone too, but the character made a surprise appearance at a crucial moment on the show. So, Mike may also be back some time later, but his return may only be restricted to that of a cameo.

The plot of the next season will focus on Harvey (Gabriel Macht) having to deal with Jessica losing her license. On the personal front he will have to figure out what that kiss with Donna (Sarah Rafferty) means for his relationship with Paula (Christina Cole). Mike on the other hand will have to balance his work at the firm, his pro bono cases, and his imminent marriage with Rachael. Finally, Louis (Rick Hoffman) will struggle with the “right and wrong” as his relationship with Sheila (Rachael Harris) deepens.