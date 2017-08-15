'Suits' season 7 episode 6 preview: Mike's living a lie again

Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will be the main focus of the plot of “Suits” season 7 episode 6. A preview video shows how the new lie the lawyer is living affects both his professional and personal life. The following article contains spoilers based on the trailer.

In the USA Network show, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is already tired of Mike abandoning Pearson Specter Litt to work at the clinic. In the next episode, the Managing Partner will threaten the young lawyer with shutting down his pro bono cases if he spends more time on the current case he's working on.

Will Harvey find out that Mike has broken his word? While the idea of helping the inmates of the prison is a noble cause, such is coming at the expense of Person Specter Litt. The company has been struggling because the partners are yet to find the right rhythm to manage things. Handling the existing clients has been a problem, but the firm is also struggling with getting new clients.

Mike’s absence at Person Specter Litt is not only affecting the business, but it is also affecting his relationship. In the next episode, Rachel (Meghan Markle) will be forced to lie to Harvey, and she will not be happy about it.

Just as Harvey wants Mike to focus on the work at Pearson Specter Litt, Rachel too wants her fiancé to drop the case at the clinic. She is concerned about Mike living a life that involves keeping secrets again.

In his defense, Mike explains in the preview video that the lie he's living at the moment is different from pretending to be a lawyer. While his past life was mostly driven by selfish motives, the current deception is for a noble cause. But will Harvey accept this argument when he finds out?

Credit: Suits/ Facebook