'Suits' season 7 episode 14: A beautiful love story

“Suits” season 7 episode 14 “Pulling the Goalie” will be all about love. While Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) will be taking their love to its logical conclusion, by taking the next big step, there are two other important storylines that will also be important.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Harvey (Gabriel Macht) telling Mike that Paula (Christina Cole) isn’t the one for him. The two characters went through a difficult break-up in the previous episode, mostly because the psychologist couldn’t handle Harvey working with Donna (Sarah Rafferty).

Mike is quick to point out to Harvey that Donna may be the one for him. Over the years Donna has proven herself to be a reliable partner in not only the work related issues but also in the personal lives of her friends. She loves Harvey, which is the main reason why she has been working with him for so long.

Donna too reveals to Rachael that Harvey chose the former over his girlfriend Paula. Rachael says this is “huge.” The show appears set to now seriously explore the Darvey love story that the fans have been wanting to see for a very long time now.

The other big storyline is that of Louis (Rick Hoffman). The quirky lawyer had previously chosen to be the bad boy in the relationship, but the preview video shows him demanding more from the relationship. Will Sheila (Rachael Harris) be forced to finally choose one man between the two?

An extended promo of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Mike and Rachael preparing to get married. The marriage and the love story of Donna and Harvey may prompt Louis to take a hard look at what he has been doing. Will there be one failed love story among all the other cheerful news?