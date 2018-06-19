| Make IBT your homepage

'Suits' season 7: Emotional good-bye to Mike Ross in bonus content

By @sachintrivedig on
'Suits'
A poster of "Suits" TV series. Facebook/ Suits

“Suits” season 7 marked the exit of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachael Zane (Meghan Markle). The bonus content of the DVD has an emotional farewell to Mike, showing his journey on the show to that final decision he took to leave the firm.

A teaser of the bonus content released online [see below] shows some of the big challenges Mike had to face over the years, and the times when he broke down in tears, as well as some of the best moments in his life so far.

The most important relationship for Mike, apart from Rachael, is the one with Harvey (Gabriel Macht). The relationship between these two characters has been at the heart of the show, and the scene of Mike resigning from his post was arguably one of the most emotional scenes on the show.

Mike has had meaningful relationships with all the major characters on the show. Donna (Sarah Rafferty), Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), and even Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) are sure to miss their friend going forward. The bonus content shows some of the moments Mike shared with these other characters.

Fans can see Adams next in the Sci-Fi film “Clara.” The film has been directed by Akash Sherman, and it will be releasing in Canada this year.

With the exit of Mike Ross it will be interesting to see how the “Suits” TV series will reinvent itself going forward. There is a new addition to the team. The attorney Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) will find it difficult to get along with her colleagues at the firm, and Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) will begin to understand just what he has gotten himself into.

“Suits” season 8 is set to premiere on July 18. The episode will begin with Samantha muscling her way into the firm.

Credit: Suits/ Facebook

