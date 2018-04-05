Study presents 'disturbing insight into high costs of medical care in Australia'

A diabetes patient has her pulse checked by a diabetes specialist doctor during a medical check-up at a hospital in Beijing, China March 19, 2012.

Patients across Australia regularly spend over $10,000 from their own savings to pay for cancer treatment and chronic illnesses like multiple sclerosis. A number of patients were forging medical treatment due to unexpected costs, a new national study has found.

A study by the Consumers Health Forum (CHF) involved more than 1,200 people who shared their stories. Some patients dip into their superannuation to cover medical bills.

The study’s findings were a “disturbing insight” into the costs of medical care in the country, according to CHF chief executive Leanne Wells. "We heard from many people exasperated to find that the private health insurance they held for many years will not cover gaps of thousands of dollars," The ABC reported her as saying.

Wells said some patients learned belatedly of unexpected extra costs for anaesthetists, MRI scans and junior surgeons. The findings indicate that a number of Aussies could not afford to get good medical care in their country.

As a result, many patients avoid going to the GP. They fail to get scripts filled and are not going to see specialists.

Leading consumer groups are calling for greater transparency in health costs. National Rural Health Alliance and Choice both joined the call for an improved transparency.

Choice chief executive Alan Kirkland said it could be totally perplexing and even impossible for patients in need of surgery to work out how much they will be out of pocket. He argued that average prices for procedures like knee replacements and colonoscopies have to be publicly available and patients must have easy access.

National Rural Health Alliance chief executive Mark Diamond said rural and regional patients are hit particularly hard when it comes to costs. He pointed out that services in the country cost noticeably more than in the city.

Wells said private health insurance’s roles in the cost and access to health care was in urgent need of scrutiny. "We need to know the extent to which our subsidised health insurance arrangements are working in the interests of consumers and the health system," she said.

Private Healthcare Australia's Rachel David said out-of-pocket medical costs were a huge concern for consumers referred for specialist care. She agreed with the need for better transparency.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has previously announced some changes to private health insurance designed to streamline choice. They also strengthen the role of the private health ombudsman in handling complaints.